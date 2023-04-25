Home / movies

‘The Flash’ is getting hyped as the DCU’s best despite having some of its ugliest CGI

Sasha Calle as Supergirl in The Flash
Screengrab via Warner Bros.

The Flash, DC’s highly anticipated cinematic crossover, has left comic book fandom a bit confused. Between countless promos and the occasional interview, a new on-screen image has finally been released in an effort to cultivate more hype for the blockbuster — and things have gotten complicated.

USA Today has released a brand new image from The Flash!
by u/ExtensionGiraffe9239 in DCEUleaks

Shared this morning by USA Today, can anyone blame fans for their skepticism? This doesn’t look too good. On one hand, we get to see two versions of Barry Allen’s Flash standing beside Supergirl, which is awesome. On the other, the VFX on display seems… well, they don’t seem like anything. They look photoshopped. Also, why the heck is Barry (on the right) making that face?

There is some hope left for this new chapter in the DCU, and plenty of Reddit users agree with us on this one. Look at it this way — we get two versions of the Flash, two versions of Batman, and Supergirl’s first appearance on the silver screen. What’s not to like?

It’s true that the visual effects on display in this image aren’t the greatest, and no fan worth their salt is going to let that go unsaid. Thankfully, responses to this CGI conundrum are as hilarious as they are fiery.

In a world where deadlines and production budgets remain top dog, it can be hard for VFX artists to get their work done on time. These are hard-working people delivering high-quality material while attempting to meet hard deadlines. That can’t be fun. This hasn’t stopped some from comparing this image to the Flash’s TV counterpart — and not in a good way. Sorry, CW fans.

As far as CW’s The Flash is concerned, at least the story wasn’t too bad. It’s true that the visuals took major dips over the years, but the show was popular for a reason, right? Agree or disagree, DC is bound to be working on this film all the way until its release on June 16.

In a way, all anyone can do is wait for the finished product and hope things will get better. At the end of the day, this looks like a pretty fun film. Michael Keaton has returned as Batman, along with Ben Affleck — and according to James Gunn, this will be the film responsible for restructuring the entire DCU.

Only a couple months away, The Flash will be here faster than you can say, “Scarlet Speedster.”