‘The Flash’ producer’s ‘all good in Flash land’ comment inevitably becomes a meme

It’s been a couple of days since the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery was placed under the microscope and given both barrels by the DCEU fandom, so the news that The Flash star Ezra Miller had been charged with felony burglary didn’t really come as all that much of a shock to anyone.

Having mercilessly axed Batgirl for being too big for HBO Max but not big enough for theaters, there was little chance the Scarlet Speedster’s long-gestating solo debut was going to suffer from a similar fate, with the project coming attached to a price tag said to be hovering around the $200 million mark.

That being said, trying to market an epic comic book blockbuster with the continuously controversial Miller in the lead role is going to be a tough task to put it lightly, and now a recent comment from producer Barbara Muschietti has taken on a life of its own, after she recently addressed the Batgirl situation by stating that “all is good in Flash land”. As you can see, fans have taken the idea and run with it.

Of course, Miller’s repeated string of high-profile indiscretions have nothing to do with the rest of the cast, crew, and creative team involved in The Flash, and it’s a real shame that their work is being overshadowed by the headlines getting seized by the lead. It’s an unfortunate situation for everyone, but the fact that WBD binned Batgirl before outlining a brand new plan for the future of the DCEU has only increased the scrutiny on Andy Muschietti’s multiversal adventure.