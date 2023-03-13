‘The Flash’ unveils yet another iconic element of the Michael Keaton Batman movies in new TV spot

Fans are finding some reveals for the upcoming DC blockbuster The Flash painfully slow to appear. While they might not want massive spoilers, there’s a clamor for reassurance that their expectations will be met. That’s particularly true of iconic parts of the Michael Keaton Batman movies. The Dark Knight returning to a familiar cowl isn’t enough, something the first teaser realized.

Way back at DC FanDome 2021, the teaser ended with a tantalizing hint that a much-loved part of Michael Keaton’s Batman films was set to appear. Surely, with Keaton stepping back into the cowl again, his wheels were coming with him?

Fortunately, a Japanese TV spot released following the movie’s Super Bowl trailer has put fans’ minds at rest by finally confirming that, yes, the 1989 Batmobile is safely stashed in the Batcave, waiting for its big moment.

The 1989 Batmobile has long been a fan favorite. Gloriously impractical and utterly iconic, the almost 22-foot beast has been a benchmark for 30 years.

The vehicle headlined our ranking of the Dark Knight’s greatest cars, and publicity for The Flash has traded on that popularity since it left that massive teaser cliffhanger in 2021. What would Micheal Keaton’s return be if he didn’t come with his classic car

The Japanese spot actually picks up from a Big Game Spot that was a bit lost in the wake of the Super Bowl trailer release. That too, showed the alternative Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) revealing the car. But you can never have too much reassurance or shots of late production designer Anton Furst’s iconic vehicle.

Following the reveal, it didn’t take long for concerns to appear that the new movie might make some changes to what’s considered bat-perfection. It’s reasonable to expect some changes after the Batmobile suffered devastating canonical damage in Batman Returns.

However, the thought that the movie might alter the iconic car was too much for some fans.

Fortunately, recent leaks from the McFarlane Winter Showcase put minds at ease.

Early official shots of the manufacturer’s new 7-inch-figure-compatible car, which will be released in the coming months, show a vehicle that looks authentic to the fondly remembered Batmobile. It’s just the thing to keep fans’ hopes revving.