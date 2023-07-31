The full cast of DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ and where you know them from

Blue Beetle is DC’s upcoming superhero blockbuster and one of the few remaining films left before James Gunn’s reboot commences. The film has been in development since 2018, and its first trailer dropped back in April 2023.

This DC blockbuster will be based on Jamie Reyes’s story, who was the third person to hold the mantle of Blue Beetle in the comics. The film is set to star numerous cast members, most of whom are POC and have starred in projects outside of Hollywood. For some, this will be their Hollywood debut, while for others, it will be their big break.

So, before Blue Beetle comes out in theaters in Aug. 2023, here are the cast members for this next DC superhero flick.

Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña

While Blue Beetle will be Xolo Maridueña‘s major role in the DCU, this isn’t the only DC project that this actor has been featured in. In 2022, Maridueña voiced Snowy in two episodes of DC’s Batwheels. Blue Beetle isn’t his first superhero role either since he played Aqya Agua in the Amazon animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Maridueña is mostly known for his lead role in the Netflix series, Cobra Kai, where he played Miguel Diaz, one of Johnny Lawrence’s first students.

Khaji-Da: Becky G

Pop star Becky G won’t have an on-screen role in Blue Beetle, but she will be voicing Khaja-Da, the Blue Beetle Scarab that bonds with Jamie Reyes. Becky G is known for her songs, such as “Shower,” and was a featured artist for other popular hits like Cher Lloyd’s “Oath” and J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup.” Becky G has also starred in a handful of projects in between her music career. She played Valentina Galindo in the TV show Empire, Trini in 2017’s Power Rangers, and Sara Reyes in 2018’s A-X-L.

Jenny Kord: Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Marquezine is an actress who starred in multiple Brazilian TV shows, such as 2015s I Love Paraisópolis, 2014s Em Família, and 2008s Negócio da China, and has won numerous major local acting awards when during the early years of her career.

In 2015, Marquezine made her Hollywood debut in the dance drama film, Breaking Through, where the played the lead role of Casey McNamara. Blue Beetle will be her DC debut as Jenny Kord, the daughter of former Kord Industries’ CEO, and will play a key role in Jamie becoming Blue Beetle.

Dr. Sanchez: Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén has starred in numerous projects before Blue Beetle. He played Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Guillermo de la Cruz in What We Do in The Shadows and José in Human Resources. Guillén also had minor roles in other notable titles, such as Zach in The Internship, Fish Store Manager in Haters Back Off!, and Diego in iZombie.

In Blue Beetle, Guillén will be playing Dr. Sanchez, a scientist working for the main antagonist, Victoria Kord. While he didn’t receive much screen time in any of the trailers, hopefully, he gets the screen time he deserves in the upcoming DC blockbuster.

Victoria Kord: Susan Sarandon

Up against Blue Beetle will be Susan Sarandon’s Victoria Kord, the CEO of Kord Industries. Before Sarandon got the role of DC’s latest antagonist, she appeared in numerous films and TV shows, such as Rick and Morty as Dr. Wong, American Dad! as Mrs. Jasperterian and The Rocky Horror Picture Show as Janet Weiss.

Conrad Carapax: Raoul Max Trujillo

Raoul Trujillo is a multi-talented American-Canadian actor who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows since the 70s. Some of his notable roles include Che ‘Taza’ Romero in Mayans M.C., Opechancanough in Jamestown, The Shaman in Salem, and Longshadow in True Blood.

In Blue Beetle, he will be playing Conrad Carapax, a Guatemalan war veteran-turned-cyborg and the right-hand man of Victoria Kord. He will be facing Blue Beetle in a red mechanical suit that’s on par against this young DC hero, in hopes to get the scarab off him by any means possible.

George Lopez

Famous comedian George Lopez will be starring in this DC blockbuster as Uncle Rudy Reyes. You might know Lopez for his other roles in projects, such as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl as Mr. Electric, himself in his self-titled show, George Lopez, Alphonso in Valentine’s Day, and Grouchy in The Smurfs. Hopefully, his comedic talents would be enough to entertain DC fans in this upcoming movie.

Alberto Reyes: Damián Alcázar

You might not be familiar with Damián Alcázar, but he starred in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian as Lord Sopespian and in 2021s Narcos: Mexico as Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela. Other than that, he’s starred in numerous Mexican projects, with his latest being Soy Rosalia as Pedro and ¡Que viva México! as Rosendo, Regino, and Ambrosio.

Nana: Adriana Barraza

Adriana Barraza is a 2006 Oscar-nominated actress who will be playing Nana (aka Jamie’s grandmother) in Blue Beetle. Before her stint in DC, she had a minor role in Marvel’s Thor as Isabela Alvarez, the owner of Isabela’s Diner. She has also appeared in one episode of CSI: Miami, played Abuelita Valerie in Dora and the Lost City, and starred in We Can Be Heroes as Anita Moreno.

Milagro Reyes: Belissa Escobedo

Belissa Escobedo is a fresh-faced actress whose recent major role was Izzy in Hocus Pocus 2. Escobedo has also starred in American Horror Stories as Shanti and Don’t Look Deeper as Cari. Blue Beetle will be Escobedo’s second major project as she will be playing Jamie’s sister Milagro, who was seen in the trailer as his support and ally throughout the film.

These are the key cast members for DC’s Blue Beetle. Each of them has come from different acting backgrounds, only for them to come together to appear in this superhero blockbuster. If you’re keen to see new faces on the big screen, Blue Beetle will be out in theaters on Aug. 18, 2023.