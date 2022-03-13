The full list of 2022 BAFTAs winners

The 75th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place tonight at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Netflix’s The Power of the Dog taking home the biggest award of the night.

This year, Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson was the host of this year’s award. During the night, Wilson joked about being cast as the next James Bond in the 007 franchise.

And now a special announcement regarding the new James Bond… #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zKXKJLwESy — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog took out the award for Best Film, with the New Zealand director taking home the award for Best Director. Coda also made waves in this year’s BAFTAs after the film’s achievements in the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

Other big winners in the of the night include Belfast winning Outstanding British Film and Do Not Feed the Pigeons winning Best British Short Film. Writer and Director Jeymes Samuel won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for their work in The Harder They Fall, and Lashana Lynch won the public vote for EE Rising Star.

See the full list of winners here below:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Leading Actress

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Best Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Sound

Dune

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Best Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan, After Love

James Cummings & Hester Ruoff, Boiling Point

Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall

Posy Dixon & Liv Proctor, Keyboard Fantasies

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Best British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

Best British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

EE Rising Star (Voted For By the Public)