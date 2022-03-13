The full list of 2022 BAFTAs winners
The 75th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place tonight at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Netflix’s The Power of the Dog taking home the biggest award of the night.
This year, Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson was the host of this year’s award. During the night, Wilson joked about being cast as the next James Bond in the 007 franchise.
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog took out the award for Best Film, with the New Zealand director taking home the award for Best Director. Coda also made waves in this year’s BAFTAs after the film’s achievements in the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay.
Other big winners in the of the night include Belfast winning Outstanding British Film and Do Not Feed the Pigeons winning Best British Short Film. Writer and Director Jeymes Samuel won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for their work in The Harder They Fall, and Lashana Lynch won the public vote for EE Rising Star.
See the full list of winners here below:
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Best Director
- Aleem Khan, After Love
- Audrey Diwan, Happening
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
Leading Actress
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones, Coda
- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
- Tessa Thompson, Passing
Supporting Actor
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Mike Faist, West Side Story
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Ann Dowd, Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Original Screenplay
- Being The Ricardos
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Score
- Being the Ricardos
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
Best Editing
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time To Die
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Production Design
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Hair and Makeup
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best Sound
- Dune
- Last Night In Soho
- No Time To Die
- A Quiet Place Part II
- West Side Story
Best Special Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time To Die
Best Casting
- Boiling Point
- Dune
- The Hand of God
- King Richard
- West Side Story
Outstanding British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Aleem Khan, After Love
- James Cummings & Hester Ruoff, Boiling Point
- Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall
- Posy Dixon & Liv Proctor, Keyboard Fantasies
- Rebecca Hall, Passing
Film Not in the English Language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Animated Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
Best British Short Film
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Best British Short Animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
EE Rising Star (Voted For By the Public)
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee