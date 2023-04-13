The genesis for one of horror’s most iconic franchises is getting renewed appreciation almost two decades later

In 2004, a little horror movie by the name of Saw crept into theaters. That alone would have made it a win for director James Wan, as distributor Lionsgate’s original plan was to release this low budget $1 million flick direct-to-video. After an enormously positive screening at Sundance, the studio realized this gory and terrifying adventure might have some legs at the box office.

All box office projections were soon blown out of the water. Fueled by intensely positive word of mouth, it began to rake in money around the world, ending up grossing 100 times its budget and becoming – at the time – the most profitable horror movie after Scream.

Saw would go on to become a horror juggernaut, spawning seven sequels, as well as Jigsaw and Spiral. Don’t count it out yet, as Saw X is coming later this year and promises to capture what made the original so special. We can’t wait.

Saw X is set for release on Oct. 27, 2023