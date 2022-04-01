‘The Guest’ gets an official sequel in soundtrack form

Fans of the now-cult classic 2014 thriller / action film The Guest can now listen to the movie’s sequel, in soundtrack form, even if the actual movie The Guest II is probably never happening.

Screenwriter Simon Barrett took to Twitter Friday to announce the new 50-minute soundtrack, alongside an image of its cover art.

“The cover art to The Guest II soundtrack – which is real and out today – was based on my actual, written-down sequel concept, so if anyone’s curious, this image more or less clarifies everything we’d have done,” Barrett sarcastically wrote, in reference to the cryptic as hell cover art that seems to point to taking the story to a cult / shoot ’em up direction.

The original film centered around a family grieving the loss of their son, Caleb, who died in the war in Afghanistan. They are visited by another very charming veteran who claims he was Caleb’s best friend, Dan Stevens’ David Collins. However, it turns out Dan isn’t who he appears to be, as a series of murders mysteriously occur in the town after his arrival.

The film is something of a mashup of ’80s horror films like The Terminator and Halloween, and a subgenre of modern films about Iraq / Afghanistan war veterans struggling to adjust to civilian life back home after a tour of duty, such as Brothers, Stop-Loss, and Home of the Brave — as Barrett once explained in an episode of Red Letter Media’s “Re:View.”

Fans of the first film may not be too surprised to find The Guest II original soundtrack has a synth-wave heavy aesthetic that would even make a Stranger Things fan’s spine tingle. Though the soundtrack incorporates multiple artists, including the first film’s director, Godzilla vs. Kong‘s Adam Wingard, it also features a couple of tracks from the original film’s composer, Steve Moore, among others. Check out the soundtrack for yourself on Spotify.

Barrett teased in an interview last year that a sequel project for The Guest was indeed happening, but it wouldn’t be in the medium of a film or comic book. We wouldn’t be surprise if the soundtrack is all we got for a sequel, but we would also welcome a limited series of The Guest II, which director Wingard also said was a possibility in a past interview.