The Guy From ‘Iron Man 2’ Buying Twitter Becomes a New Favorite Meme

Twitter is having some fun with the news that 'the guy from Iron Man 2' has just bought the social media platform.

The internet is still reeling from the news that the guy from Iron Man 2 has bought Twitter. The 2010 movie was Marvel Studios’ first sequel, and demonstrated some early jitters for the MCU, with behind-the-scenes drama resulting in director Jon Favreau ruling himself out of directing The Avengers (though he went on to become an onscreen fixture of the franchise as Happy Hogan).

But, the guy from Iron Man 2 buying Twitter has certainly set social media tongues wagging. It all started with MCU_Direct’s headline.

IRON MAN 2 star @elonmusk is set to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. pic.twitter.com/ETCNqPPOph — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 25, 2022

The description has fans extremely entertained:

elon musk, famous for his role as wario in that one snl skit, just bought twitter — Teedgee but real (@TeedgeeOfficial) April 25, 2022

I genuinely laughed out loud — Jayme Alexandra (@jaymealexandraa) April 26, 2022

Iron man 2 what now pic.twitter.com/4HCACIXbGi — barry’s lipbalm sponsor (@elyzagailee) April 25, 2022

Am I the only one here because I laughed so hard at the fact that Elon Musk is just the Iron Man 2 Star. So much money and power just to see him reduced to iron man 2 star. I have nothing against him I just found it funny. Let me have this. This made me put on a smile for once. — Tyler Thomas (@CrashDashWash) April 26, 2022

Iron Man 2 star? pic.twitter.com/oTcqbF4z41 — The Moviecast/ Variant of Ted Logan (@MainMoviecast) April 25, 2022

same energy pic.twitter.com/szjzQ4Iovq — HghrGrnd | MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS HYPE🐐 (@lushokbdst) April 26, 2022

It remains to be seen what the guy from Iron Man 2 will do with his new purchase, though many Twitter personalities are fearing that there’s going to be a crackdown on criticism of him, or that his desire for free speech will give free rein to the worst people on the internet, but the guy from Iron Man 2 has since clarified his position.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

But the proof, as always, will be in the pudding, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the guy from Iron Man 2 will do next. After the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, the pair won’t be hobnobbing anytime soon, though perhaps the guy from Iron Man 2 could pop up in future MCU productions. He’d make a good fit for a courtroom scene in She-Hulk, or perhaps attempting to advise Riri Williams as she makes her MCU debut in Ironheart.