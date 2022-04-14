Elon Musk has decided that partial ownership of Twitter just isn’t going to cut it.

Earlier today, it emerged that the world’s richest person is seeking to purchase the social media website — which the Tesla CEO himself frequents — to the tune of $41.4 billion. To break that inconceivable sum into further perspective, it means Musk, if successful with the acquisition, would be shelling out in the region of $54.20 per share for the honor of being labeled Twitter’s owner.

In relaying the news to his followers, Musk sent out a link to the filing, in which he cites his initial investment as being based on the grounds of Twitter’s “potential to be a platform for free speech around the globe.”

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

“However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form”, he continues, adding, “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Is that a good idea? Well, crystal balls sadly boast no magical properties, so the only suitable answer to that question is, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, users on Twitter have chimed in with their own take on the potentially far-reaching changes headed to a microblogging site near you, and it’s fair to say that a prevailing theme of concern is present.

I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less. — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Particular attention has been paid to Musk’s desire to privatize the company.

Talks of mass exodus have already kicked off.

We are the assets of @Twitter. If we walk out the door the moment @ElonMusk takes it over, it is nothing. And, I can tell you, I for one, have no desire to participate in the social engineering experiment of that particular out-of-control megalomaniac. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 14, 2022

Twitter doesn’t need or want Musk.

Elon Musk I sure hope you do not gain any influence let alone control of Twitter. You seem a deeply unpleasant bully who assumes wealth is the be all of life. Twitter does not need you — Sue Ashford (@SueAshford5) April 14, 2022

What’s the limit?

If Elon Musk buys twitter twitter will become a free for all.



Everything will be allowed — an irritated guy In his mid 30s (@randomscouser85) April 14, 2022

Obviously, the discourse isn’t one-sided. Plenty of folks are equally elated over the news of Musk’s bid, many of which have adopted the phrase ‘make Twitter great again’.

Twitter should take @elonmusk offer.



Make Twitter Great Again — Somebody (@JoeyDrew10) April 14, 2022

Pump and dump?

https://twitter.com/OriginalAnmol/status/1514573338588303364

Predicting a marriage made in heaven.

Elon is a great innovator. Twitter is a sleeping giant. A good combinination — Cameron Bell (@CCameronBell) April 14, 2022

And so begins the rebranding.

Elon Musk will Make Twitter Great Again! pic.twitter.com/sbAIaA2uDV — Boneye Kagwe (@boneyekagwe) April 14, 2022

All that remains now is an air of uncertainty, not just regarding whether Musk will be successful in his latest business venture, but how much of an impact (if any) any such shake-up a sale will have on the Twittersphere. Watch this space.