The ‘Harry Potter’ outrage is so all-encompassing nobody cares ‘Fantastic Beasts’ was probably just euthanized

Now that Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed the news everybody knew was coming, the Harry Potter fandom can officially rebel at knowing the iconic literary series is being rebooted as a TV series planned to run for a decade, less than a dozen years after Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint first bowed out.

However, one of the most overlooked after-effects of the inevitable episodic rehash is that Fantastic Beasts has almost certainly been dragged around the back of the studio’s HQ and put out of its misery. After all, even if we ignore that The Secrets of Dumbledore continued the prequel saga’s alarming downward spiral, what would be the point in continuing to tell stories set in the past of a mythology that’s being given a fresh coat of paint?

Incredibly funny that this happened because the Fantastic Beasts series was so bad they stopped making it and folks like Daniel Radcliffe don't want to come back for The Cursed Child https://t.co/j3XzFLZnoA — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) April 12, 2023

this creative bankruptcy is what they get for not just making fantastic beasts about a silly little guy with a briefcase full of weird animals https://t.co/V3Tzaeo9wQ — Neo (@NeoWokio) April 12, 2023

The most telling thing about the HP reboot is that in a world where franchise is king NONE of the successful ones have just started over. They build on existing beloved IP without scrapping it. HP tried & failed with fantastic beasts so this reads as a hail mary to stay relevant — stoobs (@thejstoobs) April 12, 2023

Announcing a new take while using the same music, logo, and castle as before is hysterical.



Fantastic Beasts failed unfinished, and I doubt this will make it past book two before it gets canned. Kids are reading MUCH better books these days from far more respectable authors. https://t.co/z3Pll52BB2 — Alex Wakeford (@haruspis) April 12, 2023

Harry Potter isn't being remade for a 'true vision'. It's because the licensing element of Rowling's businesses lost 74% of its income, as Fantastic Beasts flopped, the stage show's been hit by covid, and no-one apart from the BBC wants to adapt the mediocre murder books. — R. Gordon – The Betrayer: out now! (@Robert_Gordon_) April 12, 2023

Enthusiasm for Newt Scamander’s adventures were running on empty as it was, and the news that Harry Potter is being brought back to the screen in direct opposition to a lot of people’s feelings on the matter has seen Fantastic Beasts being waved goodbye as a viable, relevant, or even worthwhile property.

There’s only so much mileage WB can squeeze out of the Wizarding World, and the fact Fantastic Beasts is being abandoned three chapters into a planned five-film arc underlines that the company knows fine well that only The Boy Who Lived and his associates are capable of recapturing the phenomenon status of the original eight-film franchise.

Do we need 10 years of Harry Potter on the small screen? Absolutely not, but we’re getting it regardless.