The home of ‘The Boys’ weighs in on those Jack Quaid ‘Fantastic Four’ rumors in the best way possible

Hardly even a day ago, those rumors about Jack Quaid stepping into the shoes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Johnny Storm were quashed almost as quickly as they came about. The actor wasted no time in simply denying the claims, all while plugging the ever-important SAG-AFTRA foundation as he and countless other actors fight the good fight on the picket lines.

A neat and tidy job from Quaid, to be sure, but The Boys doesn’t just glance at false rumors around one of its own without sneaking in a cheeky quip, and the official Prime Video Twitter account (nope, still not calling it X), was happy to be the messenger.

He's already in a pretty fantastic four pic.twitter.com/jdMEzlpXUo — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 3, 2023

The Fantastic Four may be an attractive prospect, but Jack Quaid already belongs to one of the best superhero – or, in their case, anti-superhero – teams operating today; who needs Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and The Thing when you’ve got Frenchie, Butcher, and Mother’s Milk backing you up?

And even the The Boys account, which was apparently late to making the better joke, nevertheless chimed in with a jest of its own.

The Boys may be willing to share its beloved Hughie for My Adventures with Superman, which sees Quaid loan his voice to the titular Man of Steel, but when it comes to other live-action superhero franchises, it looks like it’s all but hands-off.

As for who will actually become the MCU’s Human Torch, that casting news seems to be the longest-gestating inevitability in the world of entertainment these days, along with any confirmations on who will play the rest of the Four. And especially so long as the actors strike needs to continue, it’s a reveal that we’ll just need some patience for.