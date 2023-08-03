Jack Quaid absolutely torches ‘Fantastic Four’ rumors

When it comes to the MCU, leave it to Jack Quaid to let us all down easy.

Jack Quaid proves yet again just how great he can be, even if he’s destroying our hopes and dreams in the process. Throwing a wrench into the best laid plans of crazed Marvel fandom across the globe, Quaid took to Twitter to share his own thoughts on the news surrounding his rumored casting as Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four.

Spoiler alert, it isn’t good. We can still hope, right? The Boys star didn’t mince words when he stated that he will, in fact, NOT be playing the Human Torch anytime soon — as sad as this is to say. You know I hate breaking your hearts…

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023

Honestly – I appreciate his candor. So many stars these days play into the he said, she said of all this superhero craziness — which is why it’s refreshing to see someone finally put their foot down. Quaid was even able to sneak in a quick plug for SAG-AFTRA, and ask all you folks at home to donate to their current strike. Hurray!

Still, when and where did these rumors begin? And how does this all impact the MCU? As far as news goes, if that’s what we’re calling it, information about his involvement began to circulate after reporter Jeff Sneider shared via his podcast that he thought Jack Quiad was “very close” to landing the role. Which — okay — fair enough.

Sneider has since walked back those initial claims though, and has been a great sport about it in the process. Dang. What’s with the internet being so nice today?

My bad, Jack. Turned out to be a fellow JQ… Joseph Quinn. Can’t wait for THE BOYS to return! https://t.co/IUdO9W1QST — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2023

Wait, Joseph Quinn? As in Eddie Munson from Stranger Things? I almost don’t believe it — actually, I definitely don’t. Quinn would certainly be another fine choice for Johnny, but with all the rhetoric out there right now, I’ll wait for the official cast list to come out.

Speculation can be fun, but when it’s unsubstantiated, what’s the point? Show me the proof, Jeff, and then we’ll talk. I’d love to hear about it. You won’t find a bigger Torch fan than the dude writing this article. After all, I’ve been saying “Flame on!” since before I could walk. Ask my parents if you don’t believe me.

The not-so-silver lining is that a Fantastic Four film won’t be released until maybe 2025 or 2026, at the earliest. Especially if the filmmakers are still casting. All anyone can do is be patient, and admire the actors out there who tell it like it is.