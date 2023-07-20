Phases 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been the topic of contention among its fandom for a long while now. The debate is never-ending, with both sides of the argument fighting tooth and nail to make their point known. But at last, it seems like folks are ready for a parley.

Like a big part of MCU-related discussions, this one started on Reddit, when a fan called for an honest, rational conversation about the quality of the films and TV shows in the Multiverse Saga. The question was particularly directed at those who have seen every single one of Marvel’s installments, as they objectively have a bigger sample to pull examples from.

Naturally, those who answered this Redditor’s call wasted little time to give their two cents on the matter. Also unsurprising is the fact that a good portion of people seem to think that the MCU has suffered a dip in quality ever since Avengers: Endgame was released, for a plethora of reasons. Some of the most cited examples of this, though, are the requirement that someone watch every single release to understand the next, the lack of a solid direction, and the constant introduction of new characters we never end up spending that much time with.

Of course, everyone understands that Marvel is building up to much bigger events to come in the Multiverse Saga. When one tries to build too much at once, though, the result can be subpar. All that said, there are still those who consider the quality hasn’t decreased, it’s just hard to compete with the phenomenon that was Endgame, and comparing every project to that won’t help matters. Raising fans’ expectations too much is aways a sure way to guarantee disappointment.

Among the commenters, there are also those who point the finger at the much-talked-about superhero fatigue. Marvel has been relentlessly pumping out new project after new project in recent years, giving viewers and crew alike little time to breathe between releases. It’s only natural, then, for a lot of those projects to miss the mark, as the franchise rushes to get content done and out in the world. Haste is the enemy of perfection.

All that said, the Multiverse Saga is far from over, which means that we won’t be able to fully compare it to the Infinity Saga until we see how it all plays out.