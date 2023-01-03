‘The Incal’ release window, trailer, cast, book, and more

Plenty of novels get adapted into movies and TV shows every year, but now is the time to get excited about The Incal. News that the novel (written by Alejandro Jodorowsky) will be coming to our big screens at some point is incredibly exciting. The original illustrations for the novel were completed by an artist named Jean Giraud.

If the producers and movie makers know what fans will appreciate most, they will do their best to ensure that the movie’s visuals are in alignment with the original illustrations. Here’s what everyone should know about the release date, trailer, cast, book, and more.

When is The Incal getting released?

As of now, The Incal doesn’t have a specific release date or window to look forward to just yet. An official IMDb page exists for the movie, but a release date isn’t one of the details included. What we do know is that it will tell the story of an impressive space opera starring a private investigator named John Difool.

When he randomly discovers a magical artifact widely recognized as the Incal, an object of great power, his life is flipped upside down. People throughout the galaxy where he resides are obsessed with the Incal and are willing to do just about anything to get their hands on it. The movie will be filled with tons of thrilling moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Unfortunately, a trailer for the movie hasn’t been dropped just yet either. Since a lot of details about The Incal are still up in the air, the cast list hasn’t been released yet either. Multiversity Comics did publish a potential cast list filled with talented A-list actors who could successfully take on some of the intriguing roles starting with Matthew McConaughey as John Difool. McConaughey hasn’t officially been cast for the role, but it’s obvious that he’s the type of actor who could certainly pull it off.

Taika Waititi is set to direct

Having an incredible director like Taika Waititi already signed onto a project like The Incal proves that the movie is already on the right track. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taika received a blessing from novelist Alejandro Jodorowsky via Zoom before agreeing to direct the project. They spent time discussing what they wanted the movie adaptation to look like to make sure that the most critical elements of the novel would be reflected on the screen.