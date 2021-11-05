Watch: Incal Creator Explains Why Taika Waititi Is “The Right Person” To Adapt Sci-Fi Epic

To say we’re excited about the future films of Taika Waititi would be an understatement! The Academy Award winner hardly has a low point in his filmography, and with films such as 2016’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, he already has a track record of making stylistically unique and epic adaptations of books and comics alike.

That’s why we’re reveling in the news that the writer, director, and actor will be taking on none other than Alejandro Jodorowsky’s legendary graphic novel The Incal as a feature film.

Check out the promotional video for the project, featuring both Jodorowsky and Waititi, from the media company and comic book publisher Humanoids above, in which the prolific writer explains why he believes the Thor: Love and Thunder director is “the right person” for the job.

Speaking about Waititi, Jodorowsky explained that a great director is one who wants to change the world with his films and make them his own.

“He is exactly the right person for the project. Because he can understand, in his own way, The Incal,” he said. “He’s not going to do Jodorowsky’s Incal. He’s going to do Waititi’s Incal.”

Waititi added that he wants to explore the themes of who we are and what makes us up with the adaptation.

“With a lot of things, the more that you read something, the more you experience something, the more it unlocks, the more you know” the director said. “Sometimes I’ll re-read it and I feel like I know less. And other times I’ll read it and I know twice as much or I’ll see something else that I’ve not seen. So it’s always changing for me.”

As Jodorowsky explains in the video—via a clip from the 2013 documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune—the author took the elaborate concepts he came up with in the film project that ultimately failed to come to light and put those ideas in the comic, The Incal.

The Incal was created in the late ’70s by Jodorowsky and the late French artist Moebius and is an epic space opera that follows private investigator John Difool as he unfurls the secrets of a powerful and galactically-coveted artifact known as the Incal, eventually being sucked into a plot to save the universe.

