The Internet Can’t Get Over Jared Leto’s House Of Gucci Transformation

One thing you can always guarantee from any Jared Leto performance is that the actor is going to do his best to ensure that he doesn’t look like Jared Leto at all. Even comic book adaptation Morbius, which he admitted is one of the first times he’s ever used his natural speaking voice in a movie, will culminate with him being buried under a mountain of prosthetics when the title antihero’s vampiric side comes out to play.

He lost 30 pounds and waxed his entire body for his Academy Award winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club, wore contact lenses that rendered him almost completely blind in Blade Runner 2049, put himself in a wheelchair with gout after piling on the weight to play John Lennon’s killer in Chapter 27, and spent the entirety of Suicide Squad‘s shoot in character.

Leto will be seen this coming November in Ridley Scott’s biographical drama House of Gucci, which tells the true story of how Patrizia Regianni plotted to kill her husband Maurizio, grandson of the fashion house’s founder. A character poster has revealed the 40 year-old as Paolo Gucci, and as you can see below, the internet had some thoughts.

Jared Leto a vibe man 🤣 https://t.co/8h0NHAYywY — now i’ve got you in my space. (@_2SmoothTre) July 29, 2021

i love how every single time I have seen jared leto I had absolutely no idea it was jared leto — pikampy is old today (@Pikampy) July 29, 2021

excited as I am for Gucci, I do think it would be better off in the long term with actors that DON'T look like superstars so instead of Jared Leto in makeup we can get brand new 70s feeling actors. I adore Colin Farrell but I still feel the same with Batman. — London (@londonsjames) July 29, 2021

The only way I can JUST tell that’s Jared Leto is his EYES👀 pic.twitter.com/VhMo6ps49K — 🦇Sarah🦇 (@strange_pixie) July 29, 2021

what if i think i see tony hawk in mcdonald’s but it’s just jared leto in extreme prosthetics — aastha (@cheesinoks) July 29, 2021

i refuse to belive that this is Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/3mSnCqKbCj — 𖤍 (@darkwarrior_e) July 29, 2021

There’s no way that’s Jared Leto 😳 https://t.co/sHeZ4cDOB9 — Colt Wilson (@coltwilson1893) July 29, 2021

House of Gucci boasts a stacked cast that includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and more, but it shouldn’t come as a shock to hear that none of them have gone to the same lengths as Jared Leto when it comes to embodying their roles and making themselves completely unrecognizable. You can’t fault his commitment to everything that he does, and let’s just hope the performance matches the aesthetic, and his transformation doesn’t become too distracting whenever he’s onscreen.