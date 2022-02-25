While 2017’s Wonder Woman was a unanimously popular movie and helped steer the DCEU in the right direction, its follow-up, 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, wasn’t met with the same level of acclaim, to put it mildly. Though you could argue that the raised expectations were one reason for its lesser reception, many felt that director Patty Jenkins’ sequel was much messier, campier and more tonally confused than its predecessor. But is WW84 really one of the worst superhero movies ever made?

That’s the inflammatory statement made by Twitter user @UsUnitedJustice that has got fans talking. The tweet went viral as comic book film lovers everywhere reacted to the hot take in a variety of ways…

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the worst CBMs to ever be made — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) February 24, 2022

Some people agreed wholeheartedly with the OP’s opinion, sharing their own disappointment with the flick.

Agreed. Muddled, and unintentionally funny often. Also, the "story" didn't warrant the runtime. — AB#RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@AndrewBlum17) February 24, 2022

I'm a DCEU fan and I agree 😩 https://t.co/zN6AtDqVvw — JusticeLeagueV🇨🇵 (@AbelPatson) February 25, 2022

For certain folks, it was the botched themes and hole-ridden plot that tanked it for them.

It’s morals were very very flawed for one thing. The truth is not always the best course of action. Also the plot holes just hurt me. It was just lazy. “Yeah, Steve. Let’s just steal a frickin plane from the Smithsonian. Then we can fly through fireworks.” — Gavin (@bonezone612) February 25, 2022

Others have never recovered from the betrayal.

As a WW diehard fan



That movie striked me in the feelings



I never felt so betrayed — Leon Alexander (@LeonAle280499) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, different fans just don’t accept that WW84 is one of the worst superhero movies ever when things like Shaq playing Steel and the 90s Captain America with the weird fake ears exist.

It wasn't great, but there are far worse and absolutely dire CBM that have been made before I even put it in a significant place on a list.. pic.twitter.com/NJNWx74AKZ — Ceejay Julien (@CeejayNightwing) February 24, 2022

Not even close the worst. Elektra, Man Thing, Batman Forever, Steel, Ghost Rider 2, Fantastic Four reboot, Jonah Hex, TMNT reboot, Superman 3, Superman 4, Superman Returns, Catwoman, Daredevil, Nick Fury, X-Men Origins, The Spirit, Dolph Lundgren Punisher. I'm sure there's more — Vash The Stampede (@J_18910) February 25, 2022

Alternatively, other folks genuinely love WW84 and weren’t shy in singing its praises.

WW84 is one of the most underatted & fun comic book films I have seen. It feels like issue 182 of a comic, or the third story in an annual or 100 page giant, and that is okay. It felt like a comic issue, not a big event, even though it was a big event, as every comic is an event. — TheVelcroStrap🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ (@thevelcrostrap) February 24, 2022

Alongside its overt comic book-y-ness, some fans loved its optimistic values.

WW84 is one of the best comic book movies ever made. One of a few times when DC remembered the values which shaped their heroes.



WW84 shows that a hero is not someone strong and powerful. Is someone good enough to make the right choice, at the right time. — eddy (@joeduardoav) February 25, 2022

While it’s clear that some people still haven’t lived down the disappointment of seeing Wonder Woman 1984, the fact that others passionately defend it likely means it can’t be called one of the worst comic book films of all time, as there are so many others that no one is in a rush to stand up for — 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot springs to mind. Either way, Jenkins and star Gal Gadot will be wanting to ensure the upcoming Wonder Woman 3 is a much more crowd-pleasing affair.