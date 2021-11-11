The Internet Gets Hyped Over Rumored X-Men: The Animated Series Reboot
We’ve literally been hearing for years that Disney Plus was planning on doing something with X-Men: The Animated Series, other than making it available to stream on the platform’s library.
Various cast members and creative players have lent their support to the idea, and for a while it looked to be gaining traction, only for the trail to go cold. However, a rumor began sweeping the internet last week claiming that Marvel Studios would be spearheading the project, which certainly generated plenty of interest.
Following that up, another report from The GWW offers that a new season of X-Men: The Animated Series is poised to go into production in 2023. It doesn’t matter if it’s entirely speculative at this stage, fans of the 1990s classic went wild at the news regardless, as you can see from the reactions below.
Marvel is doubling down on animated content, with What If…? just the very beginning of the cinematic universe’s latest stage of expansion. One major question should X-Men: The Animated Series indeed be getting a reboot, is whether or not it would be official canon, given that everything MCU-related being lined up for the streaming service is an official part of Kevin Feige’s mythology.