The Internet Gets Hyped Over Rumored X-Men: The Animated Series Reboot

We’ve literally been hearing for years that Disney Plus was planning on doing something with X-Men: The Animated Series, other than making it available to stream on the platform’s library.

Various cast members and creative players have lent their support to the idea, and for a while it looked to be gaining traction, only for the trail to go cold. However, a rumor began sweeping the internet last week claiming that Marvel Studios would be spearheading the project, which certainly generated plenty of interest.

Following that up, another report from The GWW offers that a new season of X-Men: The Animated Series is poised to go into production in 2023. It doesn’t matter if it’s entirely speculative at this stage, fans of the 1990s classic went wild at the news regardless, as you can see from the reactions below.

I wouldn't mind if they do what Star Wars do, have it be animated but still part of main canon. And then finally transition to LA.



We're not getting X-Men or any Mutant things in live action for a long time. An animated series could explain where they've been for so long. https://t.co/WbaJiwkNEL — Salty | tired era 🌸 (@BirdIsSalty) November 11, 2021

why not a revival of the x-men evolution series? 90s animated series had an awful jean grey… https://t.co/zyZM6WqGqa — rafael⁷ (@ahsoka_twt) November 11, 2021

trailers for ms.marvel, moon knight, and she-hulk. Annoucement of daredevil series, ten rings series with Xia Ling, x-men animated series, and possibly a spider-man related series but that is a big if — Bruh_ItsDonut (@DonnyChangChhim) November 11, 2021

A brand-new X-Men animated series is set to begin production in 2023 (why are they telling us now?), and like the previous series, it'll get viewers hooked on fantastic stories, beautiful animation, and then get canceled after the first season because of poor toy sales. pic.twitter.com/0lPNuZWM00 — Daniel Hennessy (@DK_Hennessy) November 11, 2021

90's X-Men animated series set the bar high,this is awesome 🙌🏿 https://t.co/wkiLD8JdSX — Mwelwa (@TheNotoriousMjY) November 11, 2021

Is this a thing? As much as I loved it I'd rather have a new animated series of a second season of Wolverine and the X-Men….. https://t.co/bx7GExamQn — Dominic (@Domixt) November 11, 2021

WERE GETTING A “X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES” REBOOT 😭 pic.twitter.com/z3TEfYEMsY — KHipHopHarlot™ (@KHipHopWorld2) November 11, 2021

As long as that X-Men animated series ain't two packs of straight swamp ass like What If was — Ⳑⲟɢⲇⲛ 🐍 (@isystematic_) November 11, 2021

Marvel is doubling down on animated content, with What If…? just the very beginning of the cinematic universe’s latest stage of expansion. One major question should X-Men: The Animated Series indeed be getting a reboot, is whether or not it would be official canon, given that everything MCU-related being lined up for the streaming service is an official part of Kevin Feige’s mythology.