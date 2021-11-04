Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Rebooting X-Men: The Animated Series

It’s been made perfectly clear that animation is set to play a huge part in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with What If…? getting the ball rolling for plans the core creative team have teased will blow our minds.

Executive Victoria Alonso recently revealed that plans are in place for an entire animation studio to be launched to handle the workload, while Harley Quinn alum Liza Singer signed on to direct a mystery project that’s set in the world’s biggest franchise.

A new rumor is teasing what would be earth-shattering news were it to happen, after insider KC Walsh hinted on the Change My Mind podcast that Kevin Feige’s outfit could be planning a reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series. Although the project wasn’t directly mentioned by name, Walsh hummed the iconic theme tune right before dropping some purported details.

“It’s crazy, it sounds so f*cking insane. I’m reaching out to more people and being like, ‘Eh, is this true?’. Because I don’t believe it myself and I don’t know if it’s something new, if they’re retooling something. There was talk about a year ago that people involved with that certain theme song may have had conversations with a certain studio. And I did hear in 2023 that there’s a possibly animated project going into the works.”

Disney May Be Gearing Up For X-Men: The Animated Series Sequel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve been hearing scuttlebutt dating back years that a renewal of X-Men: The Animated Series could be on the cards for Disney Plus, but it’s never gained much traction. It could act as a soft relaunch of the characters within MCU continuity, though, and would continue the franchise’s desire to expand even further into different types of storytelling outside the realms of live-action. It remains entirely uncorroborated at this stage, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on to see how things develop.