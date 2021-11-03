The Internet Is Already Gushing Over Early Views Of Eternals

With Marvel’s Eternals set for wide release in theaters in just a couple of days, some Twitter users who have already seen early screenings are eager to defend the film following the somewhat disappointing news that the movie is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s only “rotten” entry on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s important to note that the score may change after the movie is widely released, and given how positive the reactions are so far, there’s a good chance it may be one of those outliers that boasts a positive audience score⏤which has yet to be calculated on the site⏤but a lackluster critical score. Past examples have included the cherished Hook, Rush Hour 2, and Space Jam.

Many are praising the movie for trying to do something different with the superhero genre and increasing representation for the LGBTQ+ and deaf communities.

What's maybe resonating with me most after watching #Eternals is how so many of the films most powerful lines were delivered in sign language by Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. This is the evolution of a genre. So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/r9kcC7M2X3 — Luke Starkey (@LukeStarkey) November 3, 2021

Some are declaring the film more touched by director Chloé Zhao’s signature style of breathtaking landscapes and emotional character arcs than the typical MCU formula.

Just saw the movie. Eternals is great. Reviews don’t like it just because it’s not the typical marvel style, and it’s in the director’s own style.



I’m telling you now, don’t believe the reviews. — SirLazyCat (@SirLazyCat) November 3, 2021

Critic Tessa Smith has taken to Twitter to ask where all the hate is actually stemming from.

My brain cannot comprehend all this Eternals hate.



It definitely feels…. targeted…#Eternals pic.twitter.com/uwYVBRB5TY — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 29, 2021

Clayton Davis, an Awards Editor for Variety, even hailed it as an “upper tier MCU” film.

Rotten my ass! #Eternals is so dope. Unconventional, unpredictable and an evolution of how Marvel films could and should be told. Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani & Brian Tyree Henry are my forever ride or dies…all perfecto!



Chloé Zhao doesn't miss. Upper tier MCU! pic.twitter.com/MCxNFkgDxv — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 3, 2021

And the praise just kept on flooding in from enthusiastic fans.

Guys, I don’t want to alarm you… but #Eternals… is really fucking good pic.twitter.com/3IFOGdAz0G — That One Doesn't Count || FOP (@ThaOneDontCount) November 3, 2021

Far from being rotten, one Twitter user said the film “felt fresh.”

#Eternals felt fresh, it isn't your typical Marvel movie. When u watch it in theater, u can feel a new era coming. U can feel the love put into making this movie. It's warm & beautiful. Locations shoot made is even more stunning.



& no, the entire film wasn't filmed on a beach. pic.twitter.com/btTjACVTfG — ⧗ im a shipper okay?! (@324b210) November 3, 2021

One user even went so far as to call it a “masterpiece” and “the most unique MCU movie to date.”

Marvels #Eternals is masterpiece. The most visually stunning Marvel movie to date. The visuals,the acting,the score,the directing everything is perfect. Chloé Zhao made the most unique MCU movie to date. She deserves every praise. pic.twitter.com/SeaRLHZB8E — Noel (@Noelpatrol) November 3, 2021

We’re certainly even more interested in seeing Eternals than ever before given these glowing reactions. The film hits theaters Friday.