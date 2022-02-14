The internet is going nuts for Jordan Peele’s new horror flick ‘Nope’

Last night’s Super Bowl had a killer half-time show packed with fresh looks at Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a TV spot for Jurassic World Dominion, and the impressive first trailer for Amazon’s megabucks The Lord of the Rings prequel show. Also, some guys kicked a football around for a bit.

But what’s really been turning heads is the first full look at Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, Nope. Judging by the intensely positive reaction on social media, it may just have stolen the show.

The trailer indicates that we’ll see UFOs terrorizing a horse ranch, though knowing Get Out and Us, there’s likely to be much weirder stuff secretly going on. Whatever the case, it’s gone down a storm online. Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani succinctly said:

That’s a big ol’ Yep on NOPE. https://t.co/ivnE47qkWM — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 13, 2022

Other responses have been similarly positive. Here’s a selection from Twitter:

The NOPE & MOM trailers got me in my feels… both trailers ooze the visual style of the directors so well.



still bummed we didnt get Peele for Marvel's Blade reboot 😩#NOPEMOVIE #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/zcl9RYZeeM — GoodWeedHunting (@QuidRango) February 14, 2022

Jordan Peele out here making event horror cinema. Folks who don’t even see horror are into it. My parents are into it. That’s maestro power. 🙌🏾 #NOPEMOVIE — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 13, 2022

even after seeing the #NOPEMOVIE trailer i still have no idea of what the fuck is going on and i love it — cameron elam fan account (@_screamslut) February 13, 2022

'Nope' theatrical poster 1 of 2

me pretending to be a lamp so the aliens don’t abduct me #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/Dp9EscFcVa — tabitha (@cinedruig) February 13, 2022

Everybody when they see a cloud with a kite string attached #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/xOLDrvA1U5 — macaulay cockin (@gardenoutro) February 13, 2022

We really about to watch Jordan Peele go 3 for 3 #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/5syGbLczMh — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 13, 2022

You know Jordan Peele is a fucking master of his craft when the whole WORLD sees the #NOPEMOVIE trailer as an entire event!



Got my 85 year old grandma excited and shit! — Prince Jackson (@theheadknight) February 13, 2022

Can’t stop watching the #NOPEMOVIE trailer. Jesus. — christopher landon (@creetureshow) February 13, 2022

Both Get Out and Us were huge hits for Blumhouse, though both landed in the winter and spring of 2017 and 2019 respectively. It seems the studio has bigger ambitions for Nope, as July 22 is right in the middle of blockbuster season. Whether that’s a hint that this is going to go bigger than his previous projects is anyone’s guess, though the peeks at first contact in the trailer indicate that something big is coming to Earth.

With the array of talent behind and in front of the camera, Nope is looking like a surefire hit. Fingers crossed it lives up to the sky-high expectations.