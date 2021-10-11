The Internet Is Going Wild For Timothee Chalamet As Willy Wonka

It was only recently that the internet found itself locked in debate over whether Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp made the best Willy Wonka, and both have their fans. Wilder’s version was an eccentric recluse who may or may not have been a sociopath, while Depp played his part with more than a hint of Michael Jackson about it, so it’s not as if they can be directly compared.

Timothee Chalamet will be throwing his comically-sized top hat into the ring when Wonka comes to theaters in March 2023, because you can bet your ass this was the origin story the world needed to see. The leading man is a phenomenal talent, the creative team behind Paddington are steering the project and there’s plenty of top names among the supporting cast, so maybe it could turn out great.

Yesterday brought us our first glimpse at Chalamet in costume, and as you can see from the reactions below, the internet was pretty enthusiastic about the big reveal.

Timothee Chalamet as Gonzo as Charles Dickens pic.twitter.com/XY4LW0BfRi — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) October 10, 2021

First Images From Wonka Reveal Timothee Chalamet In Costume 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I don’t need a sexy young Willy Wonka movie. Show me a wicked old, retired Wonka, on an unstoppable killing spree in his nursing home. Taking down seniors left and right with poisoned Werthers and booby-trapped pudding cups. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 11, 2021

Willy Wonka is so weird. I’ve had chocolate too bro. Not gonna act all weird because of it — pj evans (@pjayevans) October 10, 2021

the sexification of willy wonka needs to stop. — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) October 10, 2021

Striking the right tonal balance will be key to making Wonka a success, especially when adding a backstory plagued by daddy issues turned out to be one of the weakest parts of Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but the third trip to the titular establishment is still almost eighteen months away from theaters so there’s plenty of time to hammer the movie into shape.