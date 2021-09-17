Johnny Depp Vs. Gene Wilder: Fans Debate The Best Willy Wonka So Hard it Trends

Although more than 30 years separated their portrayals of Willy Wonka, actors Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp both delivered great performances of the iconic character.

Wilder became the first person to portray Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, a movie that has since been deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress. Depp ultimately donned the top hat and played the role in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which much more closely followed the story initially laid out in the novel of the same name.

Because of the differences between the scripts, as well as the time between the 1971 and 2005 films, fans sometimes debate who did it better: Wilder or Depp? Of course, there’s not a consensus on the matter.

Willy Wonka fans weighed on the matter on social media.

Johnny Depp played the character of Willy Wonka. Gene Wilder IS Willy Wonka. End of debate. https://t.co/4yMG3YLFw1 — Steelers Clark Griswold (@6GoldRangs) September 17, 2021

Idc what anyone says I loved Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka. He’s so funny in the role pic.twitter.com/LG9PHb33lG — Kyle (@Kylefitz2006) September 15, 2021

We can all enjoy whatever version of Willy Wonka we want! I grew up with the Tim Burton one, so I'm partial to Johnny Depp's portrayal, but I also enjoy Gene Wilder's version too. They're both very different characters in each movie, I just happen to enjoy the more immature one. pic.twitter.com/Ua98KujxGd — ZeeBou In Space (@DreTownUSA) September 17, 2021

When people comment that Johnny Depp was a better Willy Wonka than Gene Wilder … pic.twitter.com/itG4Y8giNw — teatime75 (@teatime75) September 17, 2021

Since people are talking about Willy Wonka, let me answer which I prefer pic.twitter.com/L5LInYyV8n — James Porter 🖊️ (@PMGPSW) September 17, 2021

Don’t get me wrong, I’m one of the few who seems to like the Tim Burton version too, but I mean, is this really even in question? Wilder’s performance in Willy Wonka is legendary lol. pic.twitter.com/AhOKYlmsLi — Rob Emmer- The Boba Fett of Impractical Jokers (@TheRealFatCrow) September 17, 2021

100000% wrong. Johnny Depp protrayed Willy Wonka so perfectly eerie, he brought the book to life the way gene never could 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/A0NUVkdOOi — Lola (@L0labunny) September 17, 2021

So tell us what you think, is the best Willy Wonka Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp?