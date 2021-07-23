The Internet Is Obsessed With Oscar Isaac’s Dune Beard

Yesterday brought a stunning new trailer for Denis Villenueve’s Dune, which is shaping up to be one of the most visually dazzling, ambitious and expansive movies to arrive this year. Make no mistake, the mega budget sci-fi epic is the sort of thing that demands to be seen on the biggest possible screen, so you’d be much better off heeding the director’s advice and avoiding the film on HBO Max to head to your nearest multiplex instead.

Adapted from Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, Dune has already been described by one crew member as having the potential to be this generation’s The Lord of the Rings, and there’s also a prequel series in the works for HBO Max in addition to a feature length sequel, so Warner Bros. are clearly hedging their bets on the lavish and spectacular story finding a huge audience.

Of course, because this is the internet we’re talking about, one of the main talking points in the wake of the latest footage focused more on Oscar Isaac’s admittedly glorious beard than the content of the promo itself, as you can see from the reactions below.

DUNE looks SO visually stunning and not just because it has bearded Oscar Isaac. — Matthew St.Clair Says #GetVaccinated (@filmguy619) July 22, 2021

at this point we're just agreeing oscar isaac is our sci-fi daddy #Dune pic.twitter.com/nGqS3pKunV — ju | ceo of avengers loki (@harleivy) July 22, 2021

Congrats to everyone discovering they are attracted to Oscar Isaac this morning — 🦌deerisms🦌 (@deerisms) July 22, 2021

Dune is going to be incredible. Oscar Isaac's beard should be nominated for an Oscar https://t.co/pZE4Y1LUky — Gabriella (@gabriellafourie) July 22, 2021

Oscar Isaac in this Dune trailer got me feeling some type of way. — Riggs (@9RG_Riggs) July 22, 2021

Hot Take on Dune 📢



Oscar Isaac is the most attractive person in the new trailer.



Jesus Christ that beard…. — James Chase Sanchez (@JChaseSanchez) July 22, 2021

poe dameron aged like fine wine pic.twitter.com/3xbp0lEdxx — bea (@poeskys) July 22, 2021

It isn’t fair how much of a handsome bastard Oscar Isaac his — damo (@MFDAMO) July 22, 2021

Nobody’s going to sit there and deny that Oscar Isaac can grow a mighty fine set of facial furniture, but it’s the sort of bizarre minutiae that Twitter loves to turn into a phenomenon. You can only imagine famed perfectionist Villenueve’s reaction were he to discover that his $165 million passion project is going down a storm on social media for what’s on Isaac’s face rather than the images he’s painstakingly composed. On the plus side, at least the handsome star’s magnificent mane is guaranteed to bring in audience members to Dune who won’t be familiar with the source material at all.