The Internet Is Roasting Patty Jenkins For Saying Streaming Movies Look Fake

Film snobbery is a very real thing in the industry, but it comes in different levels. For example, Steven Spielberg said he’d never direct a feature for streaming, which is perfectly fine because he’s one of the all-time greats and can do whatever the hell he pleases, but that didn’t stop him from okaying a deal that’ll see his Amblin Partners company produce multiple movies for Netflix on an annual basis.

Similarly, Quentin Tarantino still shoots his movies on celluloid having forgone the age of digital, but one of Hollywood’s foremost supporters of the theatrical experience nonetheless partnered up with Netflix to re-edit The Hateful Eight into a four-episode miniseries because it was an interesting creative experiment that allowed his revisionist Western to be viewed from a new angle.

Then, there’s Patty Jenkins. The Wonder Woman and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron director blasted straight-to-streaming releases as looking fake, a blanket statement that comes across as an entitled and elitist point of view, especially when so many of her peers have helmed projects for various platforms, many of which have been great. As you can see below, the internet evidently doesn’t agree with her sentiments.

Me know Patty Jenkins’s entitled ass is about to make a Star Wars movie with the most vicious fans in existence pic.twitter.com/Gr8DU9dPcL — Liz (@AtheistjLiz) September 2, 2021

Patty Jenkins and Christopher Nolan have spent this entire pandemic whining incessantly about movie theaters, and yet, have either of them dropped even a dime towards pandemic aid?



What about all the theater employees who got laid off from closures? Not even we matter, huh? September 2, 2021

Its so hypocritical & nasty for Patty Jenkins and others directors like her to say something like that. You ain't dragging those "fake movies" sis. Your disrespecting your colleagues, other directors, who make them movies.pic.twitter.com/fZjTOv8Gtn — 🌴Irish Islander🌴 (@psychee03) September 2, 2021

I don’t know how Patty Jenkins considers these “fake movies” when they both outsold WW84. pic.twitter.com/EqJVCpbeSV — 𝕯iana.  (@HailMother) September 3, 2021

WW84 was one of the biggest disappointments in the DC’s universe. Patty Jenkins should stay very silent about what qualifies a movie as legendary and great pic.twitter.com/I9N6OIokme — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 2, 2021

Patty Jenkins think before talking challenge pic.twitter.com/UVqY0DRuor — Austin ⊙ (@Arkhamaus) September 3, 2021

Patty Jenkins and all the directors who think their movies are “too good” for streaming are full of shit 😂 — Hello, Peter. (@IWriteAllDay_) September 2, 2021

Thank you to all the directors and creatives who moved their projects to streaming during the pandemic. Patty Jenkins may think you're shit below her heel but your art has been appreciated by myself and many. We've also been able to safely view it. — Stephanie. (@qsteph) September 2, 2021

Of course, Jenkins was more than happy to allow Wonder Woman 1984 to score a hybrid release when she was reportedly awarded a bonus of around $10 million to compensate for lost box office-related bonuses. Not only that, but something like David Fincher’s Mank, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom looks a damn sight more real than whatever happened to David Thewlis and Kristen Wiig in the third acts of the filmmaker’s DCEU duo.