Father’s Day isn’t just for honoring real dads, but fictional dads who also serve as mentors.

On this Father’s Day, Twitter users are shouting out the MCU for their fantastic fathers and father figures, starting with Scott Lang.

Best Dad in the MCU pic.twitter.com/GCQDGakToV — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 19, 2022

happy father’s day to the best mcu dad pic.twitter.com/k7cDf2SCw7 — erin/odile ✨ (@odilelakes) June 19, 2022

happy father’s day to the best mcu dad scott lang <33 pic.twitter.com/KbddMkunX3 — dani (@eltonsfilms) June 19, 2022

It’s no mystery why Lang is considered the MCU’s best father. He became a superhero (Ant-Man) to pay child support for his daughter Cassie. Few, if any, other MCU characters are as devoted to their children as Scott is to Cassie. He even got a job at Baskin-Robbins for her!

Another celebrated MCU dad is Tony Stark, who didn’t always want to have a child, but when he did he did it well (minus dying).

Rounding out the list of acclaimed Marvel daddies is Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, who is obsessed with his family. He’d rather live a domestic life than a superhero one, but, of course, the greater world needs him. Vision is also close to his kids. According to The Direct, he’s the only MCU father to be shown raising babies.

The newest MCU super-dad, Yusuf Khan from Ms. Marvel, is also getting lots of love.

This just made me realize he's the only good dad in the MCU 😭😭 https://t.co/rVfXEcnqqx — Suzzieˣ🪷 (@TAEHYONCE_) June 19, 2022

Best Dad currently active in the MCU



I said what I said



Happy Fathers Day — Ole LaCoy Kenobi🟡🟡🟡(Scott) (@ole_one_kenobi) June 19, 2022

Although his character Stephen Strange isn’t a father, a couple fans have credited Benedict Cumberbatch as the best MCU dad. This is in recognition of his fatherly behavior toward his younger MCU co-stars like Tom Holland and Xochitl Gomez.



happy father's day to the best mcu dad ever 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/fOFI9LWlbK — nette (@cumbercrumbatch) June 19, 2022

Happy Father's Day to the dad of MCU's phase 4 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ThYb7Oxufo — VicSpideyStrange Surgeon!Strange ERA۞🕸ᗢ (@VScarletStrange) June 19, 2022

Do you have a favorite MCU dad? If so, you can sing his praises on Twitter this Father’s Day.