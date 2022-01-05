The internet panics as 91 year-old acting legend Robert Duvall trends

Twitter was in a shambles this morning as veteran actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall found himself trending all over the social media platform. With the recent loss of 99-year-old Golden Girl Betty White, users held their breath as the screen legend’s name appeared in search feeds.

Thankfully, Twitter users — and the rest of the world — can breathe a sigh of relief. As it turns out, today marks the 91st birthday of the veteran actor, whose impressive filmography includes over 140 roles. Among those, the most notable performances include To Kill a Mockingbird, Bullitt, True Grit, MASH, The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, Tender Mercies and many, many more.

Robert Duvall is trending, and everyone got the "Betty Whites", which is the panic people get on Twitter when a beloved person trends for no apparent reason and everyone is afraid that they're dead (until they actually die, and then it's just grief). — Chris D'Amico (@ChrisDamico01) January 5, 2022

Twitter, don't scare me with trends anymore. When I saw Robert Duvall, I got worried for a minute. — AJ Powers (@aj_powers) January 5, 2022

I wish Twitter would give some context to the trending list, especially when it comes to very old, very good actors like Robert Duvall. Turns out, he did not pull a Betty White, he's just trending because he's old and awesome. — Resistance is not futile (@crookedreviews) January 5, 2022

Happy birthday to Robert Duvall who is making a case that he should replace the late Betty White on Twitter's "Oh God They're Trending, Why?" leaderboard. — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) January 5, 2022

Saw Robert Duvall was trending. I thought he died. Turns out it’s just his birthday. Don’t scare me like that. That man is a legend. pic.twitter.com/9pld4wvspg — Wheelz♿️ (@Joey_C523) January 5, 2022

Born in 1931, Duvall’s career spans more than seven decades and he’s witnessed many social and cultural changes in his lifetime. Over those seven decades, Duvall has been the proud recipient of an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA award, two Primetime Emmy awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Those accolades are merely a credit to his talent. He shows no signs of slowing down, either, with another three movies currently in development, including Netflix’s Edgar Allen Poe mystery The Pale Blue Eye.

Happy 91st Birthday, Robert Duvall.