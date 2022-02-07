Everyone knows that the DC universe is home to many of the best villains in superhero fiction, so that’s probably why the DCEU has put so much focus on its bad guys. The Suicide Squad movies have introduced a ton of fan-favorite anti-heroes into the franchise, with other projects like Justice League and Peacemaker doing the same. But what about bringing the DCEU’s deadliest assassins together for an epic crossover that pitted them against each other?

That’s the pitch that’s going viral on social media. Fan @brookstweetz shared their personal idea for a villain-centric flick featuring Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Floyd Lawton/Deadshot (Will Smith), Robert DuBois/Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Adrian Chase/Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). “I need a movie where they all try to hunt down the same bounty,” they wrote on Twitter.

I need a movie where they all try to hunt down the same bounty pic.twitter.com/578fH0yBfc — Brooks/The Batman hype train (@brookstweetz) February 6, 2022

It turns out this fan’s not the only one who needs that either, as the pitch seems to have set the fandom’s imaginations alight. In particular, folks had a lot of interesting ideas on whom the bounty could be. A popular suggestion is Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Take out Vigilante, he doesn’t deserve to fight the best Batman.#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/neQ8mFwi0I — AHMAD🦇 (@TheAhmadDC) February 6, 2022

But if you wanted to take the concept in a more comedic direction, why not go with Plastic Man instead?

That but the bounty is plastic man and he has no idea for the entire movie and keeps accidentally thwarting them Mr. Magoo style pic.twitter.com/mt5qjfX2am — HADES (@Hellboy_Hades) February 6, 2022

Lobo definitely needs to make a big entrance in the DCEU soon.

Would be hella cool if the bounty was #Lobo played by @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/jNzqe1Blbw — Kevlar Rylan♦️ (@AceExl) February 6, 2022

Now here’s an idea. What if the bounty was Superman and it’s actually a prequel to The Suicide Squad?

It could be a prequel to The Suicide Squad where there's a bounty on Superman snd these 4 try to collect but Bloodsport wins in the end when he puts supes in ICU with a krypronite bullet. — 'The Shogun' Simon Peane (@LethoPeane) February 6, 2022

But does the goofy Vigilante necessarily fit with the other characters? How about some anti-heroes yet to appear in the franchise, like Lady Shiva or Red Hood?

I love DCEU's Vigilante in the Peacemaker show where his comedy and vibe is suited, but if he were in a serious movie with the other serious characters he'd be so mf annoying and out of place.



I would replace him with Lady Shiva or Jason Todd. — Buzz32123 (@Buzz_32123) February 6, 2022

A Peacemaker vs. Bloodsport rematch is a must.

“A supervillain version of Smokin’. Aces.” There’s the elevator pitch. Why hasn’t Warner Bros. commissioned this yet?

Basically a supervillain version of Smokin Aces. It would be cool to see DC do something like that, maybe an Injustice League or Legion of Doom movie. — Vash0125 (@AngelCaban19) February 6, 2022

With HBO Max, Warner Bros. definitely seems to be looking to expand its DCEU movie lineup — see the upcoming Batgirl, Black Canary, and Blue Beetle films — so maybe this “battle of the bounty hunters” pitch isn’t so far-fetched.