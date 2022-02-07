The internet wants DC’s deadliest assassins to meet in epic crossover movie
Everyone knows that the DC universe is home to many of the best villains in superhero fiction, so that’s probably why the DCEU has put so much focus on its bad guys. The Suicide Squad movies have introduced a ton of fan-favorite anti-heroes into the franchise, with other projects like Justice League and Peacemaker doing the same. But what about bringing the DCEU’s deadliest assassins together for an epic crossover that pitted them against each other?
That’s the pitch that’s going viral on social media. Fan @brookstweetz shared their personal idea for a villain-centric flick featuring Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Floyd Lawton/Deadshot (Will Smith), Robert DuBois/Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Adrian Chase/Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). “I need a movie where they all try to hunt down the same bounty,” they wrote on Twitter.
It turns out this fan’s not the only one who needs that either, as the pitch seems to have set the fandom’s imaginations alight. In particular, folks had a lot of interesting ideas on whom the bounty could be. A popular suggestion is Ben Affleck’s Batman.
But if you wanted to take the concept in a more comedic direction, why not go with Plastic Man instead?
Lobo definitely needs to make a big entrance in the DCEU soon.
Now here’s an idea. What if the bounty was Superman and it’s actually a prequel to The Suicide Squad?
But does the goofy Vigilante necessarily fit with the other characters? How about some anti-heroes yet to appear in the franchise, like Lady Shiva or Red Hood?
A Peacemaker vs. Bloodsport rematch is a must.
“A supervillain version of Smokin’. Aces.” There’s the elevator pitch. Why hasn’t Warner Bros. commissioned this yet?
With HBO Max, Warner Bros. definitely seems to be looking to expand its DCEU movie lineup — see the upcoming Batgirl, Black Canary, and Blue Beetle films — so maybe this “battle of the bounty hunters” pitch isn’t so far-fetched.