joker-folie-a-deux-joaquin-phoenix
Image via Warner Bros.
Category:
Movies

The ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ trailer is here, and Arthur Fleck has never been more extra

Joker has entered his theater kid era.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:56 am
Recommended Videos

Todd Phillips has been cooking up the sequel to his divisive, Oscar-hungry, billion-dollar-making middle finger to the popular idea of comic book films for some time now, and with Joker: Folie à Deux having finally graced us with a delectable trailer, the Joker show, in its particular hubris, has already proven to be far from over.

In the trailer’s first few moments, it becomes all but certain that if Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t a full-blown musical, it will certainly be something tangential to one; the dialogue we hear in the trailer isn’t exactly subtle about it, nor is the tease that we’ll be be seeing Harley and Joker on a literal stage on more than one occasion, though whether this is happening in their heads or reality remains to be seen. Those King of Comedy vibes are really piling up in a big way here.

Speaking of Harley, Lady Gaga looks to be having a blast in the shoes of the psychiatrist-turned-Joker devotee, and while it remains to be seen exactly where on the toxicity scale this particular iteration of this relationship will fall upon, the more ruthless nature of the Joker canon might actually be able to lean into that history with a bit more nuance than past depictions did.

All-in-all, it looks like we have another certified Joaquin Phoenix vehicle on our hands, and with additional cast members like Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener surrounding him, DC’s Elseworlds banner has plenty of reasons to be smiling right now.

Joker: Folie à Deux releases to theaters on Oct. 4 later this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The 7 best Mia Goth movies, ranked
mia goth x pearl a cure for wellness
Category: Movies
Movies
The 7 best Mia Goth movies, ranked
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Popeye’ movie with Conor McGregor?
Category: Movies
Movies
Is there a ‘Popeye’ movie with Conor McGregor?
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All ‘Dragon Ball’ movies in order
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
All ‘Dragon Ball’ movies in order
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Mark Hamill had a good reason for being worried about filming the Force lightning scene in ‘Return of the Jedi’
luke skywalker
Category: Movies
Movies
Mark Hamill had a good reason for being worried about filming the Force lightning scene in ‘Return of the Jedi’
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘Arcadian’ pits Nicolas Cage against Hungry Hungry Hippo aliens, and the result is baffling
Nicolas Cage covered in blood in the horror movie Arcadian
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘Arcadian’ pits Nicolas Cage against Hungry Hungry Hippo aliens, and the result is baffling
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 9, 2024
3 stars
Related Content
Read Article The 7 best Mia Goth movies, ranked
mia goth x pearl a cure for wellness
Category: Movies
Movies
The 7 best Mia Goth movies, ranked
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Popeye’ movie with Conor McGregor?
Category: Movies
Movies
Is there a ‘Popeye’ movie with Conor McGregor?
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All ‘Dragon Ball’ movies in order
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
All ‘Dragon Ball’ movies in order
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Mark Hamill had a good reason for being worried about filming the Force lightning scene in ‘Return of the Jedi’
luke skywalker
Category: Movies
Movies
Mark Hamill had a good reason for being worried about filming the Force lightning scene in ‘Return of the Jedi’
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘Arcadian’ pits Nicolas Cage against Hungry Hungry Hippo aliens, and the result is baffling
Nicolas Cage covered in blood in the horror movie Arcadian
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘Arcadian’ pits Nicolas Cage against Hungry Hungry Hippo aliens, and the result is baffling
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 9, 2024
3 stars
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.