‘The Last Duel’ gets reappraised after people actually watch it

Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel found itself in the headlines on several occasions after releasing in theaters on October 15, but the reasons were hardly of the positive variety.

The $100 million historical epic flopped spectacularly at the box office, recouping just over $30 million, although it did go on to find instant success on streaming. Scott then found himself getting roasted online after claiming the reason the movie bombed was because millennials couldn’t tear themselves away from their phones long enough to make the trip to their local multiplex, before he caused another firestorm when a clip of him telling a journalist to go f*ck themselves after questioning The Last Duel‘s historical accuracy went viral.

However, the 14th Century tale of twisted perspectives and systemic misogyny has been undergoing a substantial reappraisal on Twitter, for the sole reason that people have actually had a chance to watch it for themselves.

The Last Duel is an excellent excellent film ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JdnMlXVP4o — zulfikar (@zulfikarifin) December 31, 2021

feel like not enough people talked about how much THE LAST DUEL ruled — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 28, 2021

I see people are finally watching The Last Duel. Can we all agree how brilliant Jodie Comer is in it? — Bionic Becky Tyler (@BeckyTylerArt) December 30, 2021

Starting The Last Duel: LOL the haircuts



20 minutes in: MY LIEGE HAS BEEN WRONGED — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) December 30, 2021

finally watched The Last Duel last night and thought it was great. absolutely shocking to me that everyone on this website who didn't actually see the film but for some reason decided to talk shit about it anyway sorely misjudged it!! — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) December 31, 2021

The Last Duel: i would like to kick the shins of everyone who said this movie sucks. i love it!!! — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 31, 2021

I loved The Last Duel especially the end when Ben Affleck’s Duke Pierre says “You know what, no more of these.” — jason c. (@netw3rk) December 31, 2021

Saved the best for last, finally watched Ridley Scott's The Last Duel and it was truly epic, the performances were outstanding especially Jodie Comer, so unfortunate it won't get much Oscar buzz since it failed at the box office because that's how cinema works these days.. Weird. pic.twitter.com/QuoDgwCKD3 — Ignatious Elandas (@igelandasss) December 31, 2021

It’s ironic that streaming (and piracy) would open up The Last Duel to an entirely new and wider audience given Scott’s criticisms and fingers of blame regarding the film’s theatrical performance, but it can’t be denied the veteran filmmaker has delivered the latest in his very long line of accomplished, uncompromising and acclaimed features.