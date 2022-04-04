The last installment in a massive franchise that hasn’t returned cracks the Netflix Top 10

In 99% of cases, any studio in Hollywood would move heaven and earth to continue a franchise that yielded over a billion dollars at the box office in the space of two movies. It’s been over a decade since Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was released, though, and we’ve still got no idea if and when that third installment is coming.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law’s return as the iconic detective duo was first announced to be in development before the sequel had even released, but years passed with virtually no forward momentum whatsoever being gained. Dexter Fletcher was revealed to be replacing Guy Ritchie behind the camera in July 2019, and a December 2021 release date was awarded, but that’s since came and went.

The leading man has a gap in his schedule now his MCU commitments are over, Law has become increasingly familiar with blockbuster Warner Bros. properties thanks to his involvement in the Fantastic Beasts series, and Fletcher has further proven his directorial chops with the acclaimed Rocketman, while he’s also in the midst of shooting Chris Evans and Ana de Armas action comedy Ghosted as he broadens his filmmaking horizons.

The pandemic saw Sherlock Holmes 3 placed on the back burner indefinitely, but A Game of Shadows has conspired to enjoy a massive weekend on Netflix. As per FlixPatrol, the hugely popular anachronistic adventure flew right into the Top 10 most-watched list in the United States, and it’ll only leave fans growing increasingly impatient waiting for news on what comes next.