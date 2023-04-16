‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’ major cast and characters, explained

The Last Kingdom, a historical fiction show on Netflix, recently returned for one final outing in the form of a movie, and it seems that Uhtred’s last ride for Alfred’s dream of a united England has managed to turn a few heads.

Seven Kings Must Die is set many years after the events of the fifth and final season, with an aging Uhtred of Bebbanburg presiding over his fortress of Bebbanburg and keeping the Saxon borders to the north secure. Things take a turn for the worse when Alfred’s son, Edward, dies of illness and an army of Danes under the command of King Anlaf invades the realm.

Now, the old Uhtred, born a Saxon and raised a Dane, must pick up his sword one last time to keep Alfred’s dream from breaking apart, all the while helping Aethelstan, the first ruler of the united kingdom, to take his rightful place on the throne of Wessex.

Many recurring characters from The Last Kingdom make a comeback in Seven Kings Must Die and as they continue to play a major role in the new film as well, it is important to know who is who and why they are important amid the fresh faces in the overarching storyline.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred son of Uhtred

Image via BBC / Netflix

Call him by his birth name of Osbert. Call him Uhtred Ragnarson, or Uhtred the Godless. Uhtred the Wicked, or simply Uhtred son of Uhtred in the ancient tradition of the Anglo-Saxons. Whatever name you put on him, Uhtred is a ferocious warrior honor-bound to serve Alfred’s kingdom. Over time, he even grows to appreciate the king’s dream of uniting this great land under a single banner and makes sacrifices to realize that dream despite his own ambitions.

Uhtred is the ultimate protagonist of The Last Kingdom, and he’s played by Alexander Dreymon. The German actor, who’s always given this role his all, returned one last time for Seven Kings Must Die to portray an old and weathered Uhtred. To learn what ultimately becomes of the character, you must watch the new sequel, or read author Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories, but we think it’s safe to say that Uhtred will go down as one of the best-realized and most well-established characters in historical fiction.

Harry Gilby as Æthelstan

Image via Netflix

The Last Kingdom introduced us to Æthelstan as a small boy in season 4. Edward gave his bastard son over to Uhtred’s care, and he trained the scorned heir to become a fearsome fighter like himself. Æthelstan returned in season 5 as a young man, portrayed by Harry Gilby.

At first glance, you might take Æthelstan for another one of Uhtred’s lackeys, but this is the future king of England we’re talking about. In fact, Æthelstan has the honor of being the first king of England, or what was otherwise known as the kingdoms of Wessex, Mercia, East Anglia, and Northumbria united at last. Harry Gilby returns in Seven Kings Must Die to fulfill his historical destiny.

Mark Rowley as Finan

Image via Netflix

If The Last Kingdom was a fantasy story, then Finan would essentially be Sam to Uhtred’s Frodo. That is to say, he is the ultimate sidekick, and the most unwavering ally anyone could ever ask for. Uhtred first meets Finan when he becomes a slave in season 2, and through that shared journey, they develop an unbreakable bond that sees them through many adventures and hardships together.

Finan is portrayed by Scottish actor Mark Rowley, whom you may recognize from a number of other projects like 2019’s Guns Akimbo or The Spanish Princess. Where Uhtred goes, Finan follows. So, of course, the actor was going to reprise his role in Seven Kings Must Die.

Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig

Image via BBC / Netflix

Father Pyrlig has always been one of the most fascinating characters in The Last Kingdom ensemble. A former soldier who gave up the sword to become a man of God, the warrior-priest is a complex and nuanced character who can always be relied upon to do the right thing, and sometimes compel others to follow in his footsteps. Father Pyrlig is portrayed by Cavan Clerkin in The Last Kingdom, who reprises the role of the badass priest one last time in Seven Kings Must Die.

James Northcote as Aldhelm

Image via Netflix

Aldhelm started his journey in The Last Kingdom as Aethelred’s henchman, so most fans were already under the predisposition to hate him. As Aldhelm grew, we learned that there was much more to this man who originally came off as a brainless side villain. Aldhelm was not loyal to Aethelred, but to his home country of Mercia, and he served both that and Lady Aethelflaed with all of his heart.

The man was also in love with Aethelflaed, but chose to ignore his feelings for the good of the realm, and even respected her choice of partner in Uhtred. Aldhelm returns in Seven Kings Must Die as the commander of the Mercian Guard and the steward of its throne.

Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric

Image via Netflix

Every warrior needs swords he can rely upon to see him through different battles. For Uhtred, Sihtric has always been a trusted ally and a formidable fighter in his ranks. The character was first introduced to us in season 2 as Kjartan’s bastard son, but he ended up winning fans over after his exploits in the second and third seasons of the show.

Sihtric has always been at Uhtred’s side, and together with Finan, they form something of a deadly trinity. The character, portrayed by Lithuanian actor Arnas Fedaravicius, returns for Seven Kings Must Die to fight alongside Uhtred one last time.

Elaine Cassidy as Queen Eadgifu

Image via Netflix

Eadgifu is Edward’s second wife and the mother of Prince Edmund. She and Edward fell in love in previous seasons, and their relationship soon bloomed into a powerful character duo. From a historical standpoint, Queen Eadgifu played a key role in England’s succession on numerous occasions and was an influential person in court when Edmund succeeded Aethelstan, his half-brother, in the early 10th century.

Elaine Cassidy plays Eadgifu in Seven Kings Must Die, though the part originally belonged to Sonya Cassidy. It’s unclear why the showrunners decided to recast the role, but the passage of time and the fact that Queen Eadgifu would’ve been much older probably played a part. It should also be noted that Elaine Cassidy and Sonya Cassidy aren’t related at all, as strange as it might sound.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die is currently streaming on Netflix.