The latest James Gunn conspiracy theory claims the DC chief is deliberately sabotaging the franchise for personal gain

I’ll just come out and say it; I’m positively gobsmacked that the cult of Zack Snyder doesn’t have a larger reputation in the underground club scene (which I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m able to properly observe); after all, if they found a way to sell whatever hallucinogens they huff on a daily basis, they’d be too busy learning the art of tax evasion to continue posting their neurotic musings on Twitter.

Indeed, the inner machinations of the collective Snyder cult mind expertly encapsulate the notion of stranger than fiction, especially considering that they seem to be experts in the fictitious, so to speak. And today, the machine has churned out yet another conspiracy theory about James Gunn; the dreaming up of which was no doubt a particularly spicy use of one’s clearly ample time.

What if James Gunn is sabotaging the last of the DCEU so when the DCU comes out with mediocre numbers, him and his fans will still paint it as an upgrade? pic.twitter.com/1iV2revPvl — Dark Lord of the Fifth🥃 (Rebel Moon Era 🚀💫) (@WhoaNowNick) July 20, 2023

In the latest edition to the tinfoil hat files, one Snyder fan schemed up the possibility that Gunn, the very capable creative spearhead of the new DCU whether you like it or not, is deliberately sabotaging the outgoing DC Extended Universe so that his movies will look fantastic by comparison.

Let’s break down the lunacy here; Gunn has been making superhero films long before he acclimated to co-chair of DC Studios, and given the reception of his Guardians trilogy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, it’s clear that he doesn’t need other movies to be bad in order for his own to look good. This is only compounded by the fact that Gunn couldn’t possibly, comprehensibly sabotage the DCEU more than it’s already sabotaged itself over the many dire years it’s been trying to jumble itself together.

Zack, if you’re reading this, you have my sincerest sympathies; your movies may be a bit rocky at times, but your wonderfully evocative imagination doesn’t deserve to be overshadowed by these people, and you have my word that I’ll be watching Rebel Moon sincerely, even if I’m in the minority there.