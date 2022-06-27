It’s 2022 and by now the world has simply accepted that there are a lot of people out there horny for anthropomorphic animal characters. Who are we to judge how people get their yucks in the privacy of their own homes or around like-minded people? And anyway, many of these characters are essentially humans with animal ears and tails, so what’s the harm?

Well, the internet seems to have just decided where to draw the line. An image of Nala from The Lion King was posted that has social media debating whether it’s okay to be aroused by a cartoon lion.

Disney had no right making Nala this bad pic.twitter.com/htUjA0bOCJ — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) June 25, 2022

The best reaction was @ManiacXVII’s quote tweet saying that you shouldn’t be attracted to a “whole ass animal”:

whole ass animal bruh like not even an anthro dawg that is a lion https://t.co/e36QHyUdxo — MANIAC (@ManiacXVII) June 26, 2022

And, right on time, here are the crowds arguing that this lion has got it going on:

There’s a difference between furries and people who are attracted to four legged animals, fictional or not. The latter is when I start getting concerned. — Emily Elizabeth (@actuallyem98) June 27, 2022

I hate you dawg I really do — MANIAC (@ManiacXVII) June 26, 2022

But Nala is really scratching the surface, as it seems that as long as a character is vaguely female, people will want to get bizzay:

okay bro — MANIAC (@ManiacXVII) June 26, 2022

The lust doesn’t stop with lions:

no. no, i don't think I will — MANIAC (@ManiacXVII) June 26, 2022

Unrelated but I love how in almost every MKX/MK11 Fatality compilation on YouTube chooses her as the victim for only two reasons:

>Her blood is blue, making YT's filters not see the gore

>Nearly everyone in the MK fanbase hates her lol — brochacho (@BrochachoTB40) June 27, 2022

Others reply with the age-old “Harkness test”:

I kinda don't like the Harkness Test because it fails to address the concern it usually is used to respond to.



Like, on a literal sense it's correct, it IS ethical to have sex with any sapient being of sexual maturity and capable of communication. (1/2) — Discount Westerner (@Nesasio2) June 27, 2022

None of this should be particularly surprising to anyone that’s spent any time on the internet, but it is perhaps notable that we’re at the stage where so many people will freely admit in public that they want to boink a “whole ass animal”. Who can say what the future holds, save that ever more realistic CGI pornography coupled with VR headsets and advanced teledildonics may well edge these fantasies closer to reality.