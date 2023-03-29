The Mandalorian is killing it once again on Disney Plus with a third season that keeps taking the story down unexpected avenues. While today’s stormy outing is enough to keep fans stewing for a few days and speculating about what’s to come, a lot of them can’t help but look forward to “Chapter 22” because of who’s at the helm.

Next week’s episode — leading us directly into the penultimate and final episodes — is being directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who previously worked on “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” from season 1 and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” from season 2, which featured the return of Bo-Katan Kryze.

Both those episodes are acclaimed in their own right, but as if that weren’t enough, Dallas Howard also has The Book of Boba Fett episode “Return of the Mandalorian” to her credit. Star Wars fans rarely reach unanimity over their preferences, but I think most of them would agree the “Return of the Mandalorian” was the best episode of that otherwise forgettable and mediocre series.

Now, Bryce is returning for next week’s “Chapter 22” — a story set to confront Din Djarin and Grogu with their arch-nemesis again. Suffice it to say, most viewers can’t wait to see what she’s done with it.

Episode 6 of #TheMandalorian is supposedly 44 minutes long and directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.



In other words, we're in for a BANGER of an episode 🔥 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Mw5oB1fVnE — Marshal Commander Cody (@ComCodyCC2224) March 28, 2023

At this point, that’s all that needs to be said to promote a Mandalorian episode.

Just say it's directed by BDH 🤣. That is all we need to know for it to be a banger. — SINNER 🌱 師傅 (@Sinvicted) March 28, 2023

In the words of the Chosen One himself, this is where the fun begins.

There all gonna bangers from here on in pic.twitter.com/oLoKLe6OtW — Situation Normal 🔜 SWCE (@situationitis) March 28, 2023

Dallas Howard has worked up such a reputation among Star Wars fans that many of them wouldn’t mind seeing her direct her own galaxy far, far away movie. As soon as Disney tires of hiring random household names to direct the new movies and then firing them a short while after.

Man, that is exciting, can't wait! She just needs to be given a Star Wars movie already. — That Star Wars Fan (@ckjedi66) March 28, 2023

Mark your calendars, folks. The as-of-yet untitled “Chapter 22” is going to premiere on April 5.