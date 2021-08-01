The Mandalorian Star Says He’s Going To Kill Baby Yoda In Season 3

Slowly but surely, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is being established as the big bad of The Mandalorian. He was briefly glimpsed in the Season 1 finale, but the subsequent run of episodes painted him as a much larger threat, one desperate to get his hands on Grogu for nefarious and assuredly deadly means.

However, after taking Grogu hostage on his ship and offering an ultimatum to Din Djarin and his motley crew of associates, Gideon was eventually defeated in a duel and taken into custody having failed in an attempt to take his own life. He did manage to stir up some conflict between Mando and Bo-Katan, though, after our intrepid hero accidentally inherited the throne of Mandalore by becoming the rightful owner of the Darksaber, which could be one of Season 3’s main story arcs.

Baby Yoda may have disappeared in the arms of Luke Skywalker to continue his training, but in a new interview Esposito teased that he’s still got unfinished business with The Child, even if his comments were decidedly tongue in cheek.

“Yes, you’re going to see me kill this baby. How about that? It’s totally wrong, but you know what, I gotta hold out somewhere that I’m going to win.”

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been drip feeding audiences the idea of Moff Gideon as Mando’s ultimate adversary for years now, and Espostio has reiterated in the past that he’ll continue playing a much bigger role in the series throughout Season 3. Presumably, that means some new alliances will be forged and double crosses will unfold to facilitate his escape before he once again mounts a drive to harvest Baby Yoda’s untapped energy, but with the little green guy seemingly out of the picture following the Season 2 finale, it’ll be interesting to see what Gideon’s arc entails whenever The Mandalorian returns to our screens.