The Mandalorian Theory Says Mandalore Fell Because Bo-Katan Broke The Darksaber Rules

The second season of The Mandalorian ended with a twist that no one saw coming, but it could also hold hints as to what the future holds for the peoples of Mandalore.

In “Chapter 8: Redemption,” Din Djarin defeats Moff Gideon by blowing up his TIE fighter. But the hardly surprising cliffhanger had the big bad emerge unscathed from the spacecraft. Though what made Star Wars fans almost screech wasn’t the fact that he was still alive, but the visual of the Darksaber cutting through the metal shell, the legendary Mandalorian weapon formerly believed to be in the hands of Bo-Katan.

Season 2 finally addresses this by featuring the debut of Bo-Katan in live-action form. When the character appeared, we learned that she was trying to track down Moff Gideon to reclaim the weapon. As you may know, according to ancient Mandalorian belief, the person who wields the saber can unite the clans and reign over Mandalore. Though based on a new theory, the Darksaber was the reason their society fell in the first place.

After the rise of the Empire, Palpatine sought to subjugate Mandalore. But when that didn’t work, an era, now known as the Great Purge, befell the Mandalorians, with the Imperial legions laying waste to their homeworld and gathering their beskar. The remaining clans went into hiding in different parts of the galaxy, waiting for the proper moment to rise up and reclaim their homeworld.

The Mandalorian reveals that Bo-Katan is still fighting to reunite her people, thinking that the ancient beliefs will help her accomplish this goal. But when Din Djarin’s gang storms Moff Gideon’s cruiser, the protagonist engages him in a saber duel, defeating him and taking the Darksaber for himself. Mando isn’t after the throne of Mandalore, of course, so he offers up the weapon to Bo-Katan. The way that sequence plays out almost makes it seem like the rebel leader is afraid of taking the weapon, where in reality she has already done so in Star Wars Rebels.

In Dave Filoni’s animated series, Sabine Wren gives up the weapon and Bo-Katan takes it without a second’s hesitation. So, what has changed since then? We know that Mandalorians are a superstitious people, hell-bent on holding onto old customs and thoughts. In that sense, Bo-Katan might fear that breaking the rules of the Darksaber is what led to the Great Purge, which is why she is hesitant to claim it for herself this time around.

It’s certainly an interesting theory to ponder, one that we hope will be addressed in the third season when the show returns in 2022.