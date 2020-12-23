The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Missing From Disney Plus’ 2021 Release Schedule

Ever since The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale ended with a post-credits scene confirming The Book of Boba Fett would be coming to Disney Plus in December of next year, there’s been confusion over what the future holds for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin. Lucasilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced Mando’s return for Christmas 2021 at the recent Investor Day, only for Temuera Morrison’s spinoff to swoop in and claim that date for itself.

That led to speculation The Mandalorian could be adopting an anthology format moving forward, with The Book of Boba Fett acting as a trial run of sorts. However, when Robert Rodriguez was announced to be joining the creative dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to executive produce the legendary bounty hunter’s solo series, it came with the confirmation it’ll be a standalone project that takes place in the same timeline.

Insider Grace Randolph, who has remained adamant for months that there’s trouble brewing behind the scenes between Pascal and the creative team, has been pushing the narrative that the actor’s on set behavior has seen him temporarily pushed to the background of the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, although none of her repeated claims have been substantiated, and have even been debunked by the man himself.

However, Disney have released the 2021 release schedule for their streaming service and The Mandalorian is nowhere to be found, which means that Season 3 won’t be arriving until the first quarter of 2022 at the earliest. Jon Favreau revealed he hoped filming would start before the end of the year, but The Book of Boba Fett is already in front of cameras and shooting two shows at the same time on the same stage with the same crew would simply present too much of a logistical nightmare.