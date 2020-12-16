Pedro Pascal Denies Reports Of Behind The Scenes Drama On The Mandalorian

Now that Wonder Woman 1984 is heading to HBO Max on the same day it lands on the big screen, Pedro Pascal is set to dominate the streaming landscape of 2020 even further. The 45 year-old plays Maxwell Lord in Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster superhero sequel, which is poised to cause a huge surge in subscriber numbers on Christmas Day, just one week after The Mandalorian season 2 finale airs on Disney Plus.

Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series is currently the most popular TV show on the planet, with Pascal’s Din Djarin front and center. The title hero is hardly a complex or three-dimensional character, and giving any sort of memorable performance while clad head to toe in full armor is a difficult task for any actor, but the former Game of Thrones alum pulls it off admirably.

Of course, never showing his face is key to Mando’s personality and informs his entire way of life, but that didn’t stop rumors from making the rounds earlier this year that said Pascal was unhappy with having to wear the helmet so much, as unconfirmed reports claimed that he’d even stormed off the set after his pleas to the creative team went unanswered.

Insider Grace Randolph was still pushing that particular narrative as recently as this week, but in a new interview, The Mandalorian‘s leading man poured cold water on the theory by categorically denying there was any truth to the stories when asked.

“That is not true actually. It’s a really wonderful way of telling the story. It’s always been a very clear creed for the character, and the collaborative process of the whole thing has been, we’ve all been on the same page with this, I think. So I, you know, what I want is for them to make the best show possible, however they get that done.”

It’s been said plenty of times before that Pascal would have known exactly what the deal was when he first entered negotiations to star in The Mandalorian, and while there are a number of actors who would have no doubt scoffed at the idea of starring in a high profile TV show only to spend the majority of the time wearing a helmet, he doesn’t seem to mind in the slightest.