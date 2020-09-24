Pedro Pascal Reportedly Refusing To Return To The Set Of The Mandalorian

Almost every single Star Wars project during the Disney era has suffered from some kind of behind the scenes turmoil, but the first season of The Mandalorian appeared to gone off without a single hitch. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni looked to have avoided the creative differences that’s seen so many filmmakers come and go over the last half a decade, and the show turned out all the better for it.

However, rumors were making the rounds a couple of weeks ago that leading man Pedro Pascal had grown dissatisfied with his role in The Mandalorian, so much so that he walked off the set halfway through shooting Season 2 and refused to return. Those claims were swiftly debunked, but a new report says that while the actor hasn’t quit the show, he won’t be back on set and will instead remain onboard in a voice-only capacity, with stunt performers continuing to suit up as Mando.

Admittedly, the latest supposed update comes from Doomcock, so should be taken with an industrial sized helping of salt. The mysterious YouTuber seems to have a vendetta against Disney’s handling of the franchise and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in particular, and has made some wildly unsubstantiated claims about Star Wars in the not too distant past.

According to Doomcock, Pascal hasn’t quit The Mandalorian, but he reportedly became jealous of Baby Yoda stealing all of the spotlight while he was forced to keep his face hidden under a helmet for almost the entirety of Seasons 1 and 2. As a result, his participation in Seasons 3 and 4 will keep him restricted to the recording booth to the relief of both the Game of Thrones alum and the crew, who were said to be unhappy with his behavior.

Of course, Pascal would have known fine well when he agreed to join The Mandalorian in the first place that the helmet almost never came off, never mind the idea of a professional actor becoming actively resentful of a puppet, so make what you will of the latest speculation.