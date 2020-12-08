The Mandalorian Crowned Most Popular Streaming Title In November

Late last year, just before the release of the final movie in the Skywalker Saga, The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ and rose to prominence and critical acclaim almost overnight. And now, despite powerful contenders from the competition, it seems that Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series is slowly becoming unbeatable.

Much unlike the high stakes story of the main saga, the humble chronicles of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his globally popular and adorable sidekick Baby Yoda revolve around a smaller narrative. Though credit where credit’s due, as Lucasfilm has essentially pulled out all the stops to make sure that the ongoing second season will be even bigger in terms of fan participation than its predecessor.

Just in the latest 3 episodes alone, we’ve had several key Star Wars figures pop up, including the live-action versions of Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano, not to mention Temura Morrison as Boba Fett. So, with all of that going on, it’s not strange to hear that Disney’s streaming series has pushed aside many of its competitors to become the top title across all platforms. According to Variety, and based on stats from 7Park Data, The Mandalorian had a 29% share with the company’s 15,000 US respondents in November, putting it above The Queen’s Gambit with 19.8%.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Other titles that made the list include The Crown at 13.8% and Jingle Jangle at 10%. And while the show absolutely crushed the competition, it fell short of achieving the same spot on the most-watched streaming title by time spent list, coming in third and losing to The Queen’s Gambit at No. 1 and The Crown at No. 2, respectively.

Still, that might change in December, as the next two weeks will include the explosive penultimate and final episodes of The Mandalorian.