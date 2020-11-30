Ahsoka Tano Gets Her Own Incredible Mandalorian Season 2 Poster

Fans of Disney’s hit show The Mandalorian finally got to lay their eyes on a genuine Jedi in last week’s installment.

Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice prior to his turn to the Dark Side and transformation into Darth Vader, made her live-action debut in “Chapter 13,” an appearance which fans of the character have been waiting for ever since actress Rosario Dawson was confirmed to play the role earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, given the near universal acclaim heaped on the series by viewers and critics alike, showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni – the latter of whom created Ahsoka – hit yet another home run with the episode, with Dawson, too, deserving credit for her excellent performance.

To celebrate the release of season 2’s most anticipated act so far, Disney has now debuted a new poster featuring the Togrutan warrior and yes, it’s as badass as you’d expect, as you can see below.

In regards to Ahsoka’s future and, indeed, whether she’ll make further appearances on The Mandalorian, that we don’t yet know. If the rumors that Anakin’s former Padawan is getting her own spinoff show are true, though, then “Chapter 13” could be a one-off backdoor pilot essentially serving as a proof of concept for Dawson to front her own series.

Nothing is official as yet, though now that we know that Grand Admiral Thrawn is not only still alive following the conclusion of Rebels, but also on Tano’s hit list, there’s likely a plot-in-the-making ready to be expanded upon. After all, Favreau and Filoni almost certainly wouldn’t have deemed it necessary to mention the former had they not intended to bring him back, right?

New episodes of The Mandalorian air every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.