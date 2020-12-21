Robert Rodriguez To Executive Produce The Book Of Boba Fett

Robert Rodriguez only ended up directing an episode of The Mandalorian as a favor to his longtime close friend Jon Favreau after the original choice to tackle “The Tragedy” dropped out, but the Desperado filmmaker ended up delivering one of the show’s best ever episodes as well as the single most action-packed, receiving rave reviews for his work in the process.

Lending a hand has suddenly turned into a full-time gig following the news that Rodriguez has joined the established dream team of Favreau and Dave Filoni to executive produce next year’s Star Wars show The Book of Boba Fett, which has been confirmed as a four-episode miniseries that will take place concurrently to the events of The Mandalorian‘s third season, and won’t see one helmeted bounty hunter replace the other as had been speculated in some quarters.

Presumably, Rodriguez will direct at least one of the quartet of adventures himself, and he’s no stranger to short form storytelling either having previously helmed episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and The Matador, while he’s also well-versed in television after launching his own El Rey Network in 2013, which is set to cease operations at the end of this year before relaunching as a digital-only platform in the future.

If “The Tragedy” is anything to go by, then Rodriguez joining Favreau and Filoni at the helm of The Book of Boba Fett can only be good news for Disney Plus subscribers, with December 2021 set to hand fans a double dose of Star Wars content. The head of Troublemaker Studios is famous for wearing many hats on his projects, so it would be safe to assume he’s going to be very heavily involved in the creation and execution of the spinoff.