The Book Of Boba Fett Officially Announced As New Series, First Details Revealed

The Mandalorian season 2 finale ended with a thrilling post-credits scene which teased that The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney Plus in a year from now. Excitement quickly turned to confusion, though, as fans debated whether this was to be a spinoff series or a new subtitle for The Mandalorian‘s next run, suggesting that the show was going to focus on Fett instead of Din Djarin moving forward.

Earlier this morning, however, Disney Plus confirmed the exact nature of the project, revealing the logo for The Book of Boba Fett, along with some new details about it that explain that it’s a separate show and not The Mandalorian season 3. It’s also been revealed who the key individuals behind the series are.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and @MingNa Wen and executive produced by @Jon_Favreau, @Dave_Filoni, and Robert @Rodriguez, set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian, is coming to #DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/vAoPWpxquq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 21, 2020

The aforementioned post-credits sequence saw Morrison’s Boba Fett claim the throne of Tatooine’s criminal underworld, with Wen’s Fennec Shand by his side. The Book will then presumably explore how the bounty hunter keeps his grip on his newfound position of power. Joining Mandalorian EPs Favreau and Filoni on the project is Robert Rodriguez, who made his Star Wars directorial debut with season 2’s “Chapter 14,” which featured Morrison’s first proper appearance as Fett. No doubt he’ll be helming more episodes of this miniseries, too.

It’s been confirmed elsewhere that the spinoff is now filming ahead of production beginning on Mando season 3. That’s also due out next December, though, so it seems like the two shows will be streaming concurrently on Disney Plus. This makes sense as well, since Fett will be set within the timeframe of the next season of the flagship series.

Are you excited to see The Book of Boba Fett when it eventually debuts at the end of next year, though? Sound off in the comments section below.