Jon Favreau Says The Mandalorian Season 3 May Shoot Before The End Of The Year

We’re still two weeks out from the season 2 premiere, but already talk is turning to a third run of episodes for Disney Plus smash hit The Mandalorian. The only Star Wars project in recent memory that hasn’t been affected by any creative turmoil or a high volume of cast and crew turnover, unless you count those unfounded rumors about Pedro Pascal walking off the set that were circulating not too long ago, Jon Favreau seems to be running a tight and happy ship.

Luckily for fans, shooting for the upcoming sophomore season was already in the can before the Coronavirus pandemic reduced the industry to a standstill, meaning that there’s been plenty of time to put the finishing touches on the effects-heavy sci-fi series.

Of course, the vast majority of productions that were halted have now resumed, and many others are gearing up to start in the near future. And in a recent interview to promote The Mandalorian, Favreau admitted that filming on season 3 is on schedule to kick off before the end of the year, which is somewhat surprising given that Obi-Wan Kenobi is widely expected to use many of the same exterior locations and the indoor sets that house the Stagecraft technology that helps bring the small screen Star Wars project to life.

“We’re operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward. We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in mask. And we also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting.”

Pedro Pascal is currently busy shooting the insane-sounding Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but he isn’t required to be present for the entirety of filming given that Mando very rarely removes his helmet. And seeing as fans will surely be clamoring for season 3 of The Mandalorian almost as soon as the second run wraps up, it’s good to hear that Favreau isn’t wasting any time in getting back to work.