Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Confirms Filming Has Officially Begun In New York

The wall-crawler is officially back in New York, as a new set photo confirms that work on Spider-Man 3 has at last begun in the Big Apple. The third solo outing for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was due to shoot over the summer but was one of the countless movies that was temporarily put on hold due to the pandemic. Production has finally kicked off this week, though, and while we don’t yet have any snaps of the action, the below pic of some filming notices reveals the good news.

As you can see, two notices have been put up warning folks not to park their cars in the area due to production commencing on a project called “Serenity Now,” which we already know is Spider-Man 3′s working title. Apparently, the shoot actually began this Wednesday, as the second notice is dated the 14th while the top one is dated today, the 15th.

If you’re wondering if we’re going to start getting pics of Holland on the streets of New York over the next couple of days, unfortunately that’s probably not going to be the case. It’s far more likely that this week will see the crew gathering external and establishing shots without any of the major stars present. Once that’s done, they’ll then move into principal photography.

Production was clearly right around the corner as the movie has just added a couple of big names to its cast. Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will serve as the web-slinger’s new sarcastic, bearded mentor. Of course, we’re also all keeping our fingers crossed in regards to those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumors.

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to swing into cinemas next December 17th and with shooting now getting underway, we should begin to see some more set pics very soon, so stay tuned.