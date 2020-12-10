The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date Announced

With the second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian quickly approaching its end, Lucasfilm is now hard at work on developing the next chapter in the beloved story of Mando and Baby Yoda and it seems that it’ll be with us in late 2021.

Earlier tonight, the Mouse House announced that season 3 of their hit Star Wars series will reach Disney Plus on Christmas Day next year, meaning that the run will obviously be split across 2021 and 2022. Which is perfectly fine and shouldn’t make much of a difference in any way.

Clearly, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps given that this current season is still ongoing, but the last few episodes have certainly planted a number of seeds and set up more than a few story threads that the next outing can pick up on. And you can bet that the Mouse House is going to go even bigger than they already have.

In fact, earlier today, insider Daniel Richtman reported that the plan is for season 3 to have a larger budget and feel more like a movie in terms of size and scale. How the studio plans to achieve that, we can’t say just yet, but it’s not like The Mandalorian is an intimate character study, with its vast backdrops and sweeping expanses already on the same level as most of what you’d find in theaters.

But it seems as if Disney wants to push things even further with season 3 and given that the series is one of Star Wars‘ most successful outings in a long time, you can fully understand why they would be keen to invest so much into it. And we’ll get to see just what they’ve cooked up for us next Christmas.