Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is officially returning to our small screens in the third season of The Mandalorian early next year. Lucasfilm has just announced that the Jon Favreau-led Star Wars show is returning in February 2023.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars and Rebels) came on stage today during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 to announce that The Mandalorian is coming out a little later than expected. Din Djarin and Baby Yoda will continue their adventure across the galaxy far, far away in February, instead of the speculated late 2022 premiere.

The producers also brought out Katee Sackhoff to reveal that her character Bo-Katan Kryze is indeed making a comeback next year. Favreau, Filoni, and Sackhoff will appear on the third day of the Star Wars Celebration again for a Mandalorian-focused panel that involves “special guests.”

Lucasfilm also unveiled the first teaser for present fans, which featured Bo-Katan in an antagonistic role for season 3. It’s also being reported that she talks to Grogu at one point during the footage, telling him, “Did you think your father was the only Mandalorian?”

Ever since season 2 ended on a somber note, with Djarin inadvertently winning the Darksaber from Moff Gideon and thus denying Bo-Katan the chance to take the Mandalorian throne, we always knew that the next chapter would culminate in a conflict between Mando and Bo-Katan’s rogue faction.

Where that conflict takes the two of them is anyone’s guess at this point, though Star Wars fans are almost guaranteed to speculate their way through the long wait to February 2023.