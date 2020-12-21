The Book Of Boba Fett Confirmed As A Separate Show From The Mandalorian

Disney announced a massive slate of new Star Wars projects in development for Disney Plus during the recent Investor Day presentation, but one of the more curious omissions at the time was a Boba Fett spinoff. After all, ever since Temuera Morrison signed on to join the cast of The Mandalorian, there was an air of inevitability about the legendary bounty hunter getting his own show.

This led to many conspiracy theories making the rounds online, with insider Grace Randolph hinting that the focus of the next run might shift to Boba Fett, while Din Djarin could be sidelined, which was based on the unconfirmed tales of behind the scenes discontent that allegedly plagued season 2, although Pedro Pascal was quick to pour cold water on the rumors. And even after The Mandalorian‘s recent finale ended with a post-credits tease for The Book of Boba Fett, Randolph was still refusing to believe that two Star Wars shows would debut in the same December window.

There was also some confusion online over whether or not The Book of Boba Fett was a standalone series or if it marked the beginning of a shift into anthology territory for The Mandalorian. Thankfully, then, Lucasfilm have now confirmed them as two distinctly separate entities hailing from the same creative team.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are overseeing both shows, which will presumably have several overlapping characters and storylines as the current plan is for The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka to take a few cues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gradually build towards an epic crossover event, where the stars of the various small screen exclusives band together to defeat one major common enemy.