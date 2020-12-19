Mandalorian Drama With Pedro Pascal Reportedly Not Resolved Yet

Pedro Pascal may have publicly admitted in a recent interview that the reports of behind the scenes drama on The Mandalorian were categorically untrue, and he’s even crossing his fingers in the hopes that he’ll be invited to appear in one of the several spinoffs announced at the Disney Investor Day, but insider Grace Randolph is still sticking to her guns and claiming that all is not as sunny as it appears on the surface.

It was Randolph who first mentioned that Pascal was so unhappy with having to spend so much time under the helmet that he ended up storming off the set back when season 2 was shooting, but none of the information was backed up or substantiated by anyone other than the famously unreliable Doomcock, a YouTuber who appears to have a very clear vendetta against the Disney era of Star Wars.

As recently as this week, Randolph was still saying that the drama hadn’t been resolved, even though Pascal himself had debunked the tales of purported woe, and she’s now doubling down on that by hinting that Din Djarin might not be the focus of The Mandalorian‘s third season. This is mostly based on The Book of Boba Fett being announced for December 2021, which is the same window that Kathleen Kennedy confirmed season 3 would debut in.

Kathleen Kennedy said #TheMandalorian S3 debuts Dec 2021 now revealed that’s when #BobaFett “Book” debuts. I told u Pascal situation not resolved, so Mando is at least taking a break. Thanks to all who stuck by me, playing the long game is tough but I know my sources are 💯 pic.twitter.com/VpUqxMcc3D — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 18, 2020

There’s been confusion and more than a little disagreement online over whether or not The Book of Boba Fett is a standalone series of if it’ll be known as The Mandalorian: The Book of Boba Fett, but there’s no reason why Disney and Lucasfilm wouldn’t release two shows in the same month. After all, original streaming content is the priority moving forward, while there are plenty of Star Wars projects on the horizon and it isn’t like fans will have to pick one or the other.